HATTERS RATED: Sheffield United 2 Luton Town 0

2 . Reece Burke (STAR MAN): 6.5

A quite superhuman effort from the defender, who found himself taking up every position under the sun apart from in goal during that 90 minutes. Began at right back, but was soon in a far more advanced berth when Town went long, occasionally operating in midfield and at one point ending up as the central striker during the second period as well, then having to race back to break up a United attack in the next moment. Tried his absolute heart out in every role he attempted as the centre half, who made nine clearances in total, was at least able to leave with his head held high. Photo: David Horn