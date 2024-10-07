HATTERS RATED: Sheffield United 2 Luton Town 0

Luton Town suffered a bitterly disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday.
The Hatters fell behind to Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s early goal, with the on-loan Crystal Palace winger then adding his second after the break, as Rob Edwards’ struggled to ever really impose themselves on the Blades. To find out how the Hatters players rated on a frustrating afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6
Left exposed once more as Rak-Sakyi went through to open the scoring, taking advantage of the hesitancy in Town's back-line, ensuring Luton’s gameplan quickly went out of the window. Used his feet well to repel Moore’s low shot after some more ponderous defending by the visitors and kept out Souza's ambitious blast before Rak-Sakyi’s second had too much power for him, bursting through his legs. Denied Brewster smartly from range while had his woodwork to thank for ensuring it remained 2-0 late on. Photo: David Rogers
2. Reece Burke (STAR MAN): 6.5
A quite superhuman effort from the defender, who found himself taking up every position under the sun apart from in goal during that 90 minutes. Began at right back, but was soon in a far more advanced berth when Town went long, occasionally operating in midfield and at one point ending up as the central striker during the second period as well, then having to race back to break up a United attack in the next moment. Tried his absolute heart out in every role he attempted as the centre half, who made nine clearances in total, was at least able to leave with his head held high. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 3.5
With Luton setting up in a more defensive manner to try and build into the game, it was important they won their duels defensively, but that wasn't the case, with the centre half not taking control of an aerial situation in the first half, as with Walters not doing so either, it allowed Rak-Sakyi to break through the recent signing's tackle and open the scoring, immediately putting Town on the back foot. Things didn't improve much after that, caught on the ball or then giving it away far too often, as United's forwards always looked capable of adding to their tally. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 4
Looked like he had levelled the scores in the first period when Doughty’s free kick dropped to him, but it flicked the side-netting on its way behind instead. Like the rest of Town’s defence, it wasn’t a good afternoon at Bramall Lane for the centre half, giving the ball away for Moore’s chance that was well saved and also once more in the second half, Burke having to get back to save his blushes. Finding it really tough to reach the kind of consistent levels he attained in the Premier League last term. Photo: David Horn
