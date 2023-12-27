HATTERS RATED: Sheffield United 2 Luton Town 3

4 . Gabe Osho: 8

Like the rest of his defence, bar a few minutes in which Town weren't able to clear their lines, he put in another real shift to ensure Luton left with three Boxing Day points under their belts. Kept possession well in the first half, and an important factor in Luton's comeback as his presence in the area led to Robinson flicking the ball into his own net to make it 2-2. During the closing stages he was able to bring the ball away impressively to relieve some of the pressure on the back-line too. Photo: George Wood