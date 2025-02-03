HATTERS RATED: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Luton Town 1

Luton finally ended their run of 12 straight away defeats when drawing 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
The Hatters were ahead at the break through Alfie Doughty’s stunning strike, as Michael Smith’s penalty on the hour mark earned the Owls a point. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
Didn’t have a great deal to do in the first half, but that all changed as the Owls upped their tempo in the second period. Had to keep an eye on some dangerous corners, often punching them away from underneath his own bar. Alert to stop Gassama's effort from going in at his near post, while was extremely close to saving his second penalty in a week, only just beaten by Smith's attempt. With the scores level, he helped Luton earn a point, repelling Smith's close range attempt and parrying Windass's drive from further out. Booked again for time-wasting and kept finding touch with his clearances, but a good outing nonetheless. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Reuell Walters: 6.5
Part of a new-look back-line chosen by Bloomfield as the Hatters manager switched both full backs at Hillsborough, giving the ex-Arsenal youngster his first run-out since taking over. Had a crack at goal in the first period which had Owls keeper Beadle worried until cannoning off a covering defender. Wasn't able to prevent Gassama's run from inside his own half end up by winning Wednesday a penalty, when he really should have taken one for the team and given away a tactical foul. Replaced with 20 minutes left, Hashioka coming on. Photo: David Horn
3. Joe Johnson: 6.5
Surprise to see him included having not featured under Bloomfield so far, but with Bell out and Naismith not fully match-fit yet, it made sense to keep a natural left-footer in the back four. Saw Paterson get away from him on the odd occasion in the first period, as although it was tough at times against some tricky Wednesday attackers, deserves great credit for sticking to his task resolutely as he repaid his manager's faith by doing what was required to help the Hatters pick up a rare away point. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Mark McGuinness (STAR MAN): 8.5
Started as he meant to go on with a well judged sliding intervention as Paterson got clear on Wednesday's right, managing another terrific clearance at full stretch to stop another Owls cross from arriving at its desired destination. After the break he came into his own though, flying in to stop Valery from scoring and putting his body on the line more than once to prevent Wednesday from finding the net. Saved his best for stoppage time, with one superb last-ditch block ensuring the Hatters finally ended that miserable run of away defeats. Photo: Jess Hornby