HATTERS RATED: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Luton Town 1

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 8

Didn’t have a great deal to do in the first half, but that all changed as the Owls upped their tempo in the second period. Had to keep an eye on some dangerous corners, often punching them away from underneath his own bar. Alert to stop Gassama's effort from going in at his near post, while was extremely close to saving his second penalty in a week, only just beaten by Smith's attempt. With the scores level, he helped Luton earn a point, repelling Smith's close range attempt and parrying Windass's drive from further out. Booked again for time-wasting and kept finding touch with his clearances, but a good outing nonetheless. Photo: Jess Hornby