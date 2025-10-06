HATTERS RATED: Stevenage 2 Luton Town 0

Luton were beaten 2-0 by Stevenage the Lamex Stadium in a game that was to prove Matt Bloomfield’s last game as manager.
The visitors fell behind on 65 minutes when Chem Campbell curled home, before substitute Jordan Roberts added a second just moments after coming on, and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the day, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 4
Came rushing out of his goal early on to meet Reid when he burst through, but couldn't quite get enough on his attempts to clear and was saved by Andersen's important block. After the break, he was also helped out by Makosso's clearance when White's shot got away from him. No chance in preventing Campbell from opening the scoring, but willl be disappointed that Roberts' volley beat him at his near post to make it 2-0. Should have conceded a third too when his clearance held up in the wind which saw Reid one-on-one, the striker somehow sidefooting off target. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 4.5
Great start to the contest as he Cruyff turned away from his opponent to get Luton going on a good move which saw Bramall fire over. Had the home fans on his back from a foul throw as they also knocked the ball out of his hands when he went to take another. Booked for a late challenge and went close to getting a yellow in the second period, but thankfully managed to stay out of trouble. Didn't always make the right decision in the final third, one ambitious shot going wide when he had players over, while caught too far upfield once more when Boro were able to take the lead. Photo: David Horn
3. Mads Andersen (STAR MAN): 6
In a game lackin in quality, the centre half stood up well to the aerial threat from the hosts, often in the right place to head a number of long balls away. Prevented Boro from making the most of big chance they did have, sliding in importantly to stop Reid from finding the net after he had got beyond the onrushing Keeley. Looked like he had also got back to halt Stevenage's break for the opener, only to see the ball deflect into Campbell's path for the midfielder to curl home. Off as part of a quadruple sub by Bloomfield that didn't have the desired effect. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 5.5
Centre half was back in the side after missing Tuesday night's trip to Blackpool and part of a solid-looking first half for the Hatters who were able to keep the Stevenage forwards under wraps, as bar Reid's chance, they didn't ever really look like conceding. Displayed some fancy footwork of his own out on the flank as he tried to help Town attack and didn't do too much wrong individually after the break despite Luton conceding twice to fall to yet another disappointing reverse. Photo: David Horn