HATTERS RATED: Stevenage 2 Luton Town 0

2 . Christ Makosso: 4.5

Great start to the contest as he Cruyff turned away from his opponent to get Luton going on a good move which saw Bramall fire over. Had the home fans on his back from a foul throw as they also knocked the ball out of his hands when he went to take another. Booked for a late challenge and went close to getting a yellow in the second period, but thankfully managed to stay out of trouble. Didn't always make the right decision in the final third, one ambitious shot going wide when he had players over, while caught too far upfield once more when Boro were able to take the lead. Photo: David Horn