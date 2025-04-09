HATTERS RATED: Stoke City 1 Luton Town 1

A stoppage time equaliser from Milli Alli saw Luton snatch a last-gasp point when holding fellow relegation rivals Stoke City to a 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night.
The hosts had took the lead through Lewis Baker’s deflected free kick on 74 minutes only for Town to restore parity at the death. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Very little to actually do on the night apart from claiming the odd header from Gallagher or Wilmot as Town defended their area impressively. Almost left red-faced when he lost his footing which saw Gallagher's shot trickle past him but thankfully it went just the wrong side of the post. Got his body in front of Baker's effort from distance afterwards, before the midfielder's free kick beat him, a goal that had shades of QPR’s strike earlier in the season, left wrong-footed by a cruel deflection. Thankfully it wasn't the winner though. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Christ Makosso: 7
Looked like he needed to change his boots in the first half as he lost his footing twice, but thankfully Stoke weren't able to make anything from those moments. His pace meant Town weren't ever too exposed at the bet365 Stadium, as the defender did well when clearing his lines in a no-nonsense fashion. Caught late by Jun-ho for an obvious booking, but with Stoke looking to mount some pressure midway through the second half, the youngster was replaced for some extra experience in Burke. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Mark McGuinness: 8.5
Outstanding again from the centre half who had to really watch himself after being booked inside the opening five minutes with Gallagher doing all he could to try and earn him a second caution. Stood up so well when Stoke pumped balls into the box, especially from Tchamadeu's huge long throws, as he made 15 clearances throughout the 90 minutes, his positioning spot on tie and time again to repel the danger. Might have featured at the other end too, seeing his downward header drop narrowly wide, with another more hopeful one after Alli's equaliser straight at Johansson. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Amari’i Bell: 8
Jamaican international is hitting his best form at just the right time of the season as he was a solid barrier once more on the left-hand side of Town's increasingly settled back three. Covered round well when the Potters looked to attack as he cleverly used his body to win possession back, also making sure there wasn't much space available behind him. Used the ball efficiently when crossing the half-way line too, feeding Alli and letting him do his thing in advanced areas. Photo: David Horn
