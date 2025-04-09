HATTERS RATED: Stoke City 1 Luton Town 1

3 . Mark McGuinness: 8.5

Outstanding again from the centre half who had to really watch himself after being booked inside the opening five minutes with Gallagher doing all he could to try and earn him a second caution. Stood up so well when Stoke pumped balls into the box, especially from Tchamadeu's huge long throws, as he made 15 clearances throughout the 90 minutes, his positioning spot on tie and time again to repel the danger. Might have featured at the other end too, seeing his downward header drop narrowly wide, with another more hopeful one after Alli's equaliser straight at Johansson. Photo: Gareth Copley