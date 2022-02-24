HATTERS RATED: Stoke City 1 Luton Town 2

To find out how the visitors rated on another memorable evening, see below.
1. Jed Steer: 7.5
Might have expected more to come his way on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke, but was well protected by his defence. What he had to do, he did excellently with some expert handling in tricky conditions. No chance with Baker’s late cracker.
2. James Bree: 7.5
Best way to mark his 100th appearance in a Luton shirt as the Hatters ended their lengthy wait for a victory over Stoke. Dug in first half and then had a hand in both goals as his passes found Cornick and Naismith to pick out Town’s attackers.
3. Amari’i Bell (STAR MAN): 8
In what was a scrappy opening period, he stood out with his willingness to get on the ball and try to make things happen on the left flank. Continued that after the break as he also kept Campbell very quiet, the Potters attacker having one shot.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
On a night for the Hatters to stand firm defensively he did just that, keeping risks to a minimum and making sure he cleared his lines effectively when the chance arose as Stoke only managed two shots on target all evening.