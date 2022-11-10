HATTERS RATED: Stoke City 2 Luton Town 0

4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5

Found football to be a fickle old game as after a magnificent starring role during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Blackpool, it all went wrong in the first half. Saw Luton behind to Stoke’s first attack and then glanced Fox’s whipped cross into his own net moments later. Did tighten up afterwards, but should have pulled one back on the hour mark, sidefooting against the post from six yards when completely unmarked.

Photo: Nathan Stirk