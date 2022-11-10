HATTERS RATED: Stoke City 2 Luton Town 0

Luton fell to a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Tuesday night, a game that turned out to be manager Nathan Jones’ last in charge of the club.
Two goals inside the opening 15 minutes were enough for the previously out of form hosts, as the Hatters couldn’t find a way back into the contest.
To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see the gallery below.
1. Harry Isted: 7
First start of the season after Horvath missed out due to illness. Not the beginning he would have been hoping for, Powell left completely unmarked to bury a downward header and then beaten when Lockyer diverted Fox’s cross into his own net. Kicking was slightly awry in the second period, although did make a terrific save from Delap’s late thunderbolt.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Jordan Clark: 7
Started off as the right wingback before a tactical change early on with Luton 2-0 down saw him switch into a more familiar central midfield berth. One low effort in the first half was easy for Bonham, as didn't make the most of another headed opportunity. Played some good passes though and sent over a few tantalising crosses that dropped beyond his team-mates after the break.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. James Bree: 6.5
Looked to cut a frustrated figure as the Hatters gave themselves an uphill task by conceding twice so early on. Final ball from open play once again not at its best, although one ambitious cross-shot effort was almost turned in by Berry. Corners were dangerous, as he should have had an assist, his set-piece picking out Lockyer who hit the post, another delivery deflecting narrowly wide.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
Found football to be a fickle old game as after a magnificent starring role during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Blackpool, it all went wrong in the first half. Saw Luton behind to Stoke’s first attack and then glanced Fox’s whipped cross into his own net moments later. Did tighten up afterwards, but should have pulled one back on the hour mark, sidefooting against the post from six yards when completely unmarked.
Photo: Nathan Stirk