News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
49 minutes ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
4 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
Luton were held to a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday
Luton were held to a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday
Luton were held to a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday

HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1

Luton pick up a point at the Stadium of Light

By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT

A late penalty saw Luton’s hopes of registering a fourth straight Championship victory scuppered as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

Alfie Doughty’s second goal of the season had put Town ahead early in the second half, only for referee Scott Oldham to award a controversial spot-kick with four minutes to go, Amad Diallo converting.

To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.

Must be absolutely sick of facing penalties in recent weeks, beaten for the fourth time in nine games from the spot. Saw one effort hit the outside of the post in the first half as he had more to do after the break, denying O’Nien, with Gelhardt firing wide. After the late leveller, did well to claim a stoppage time cross at the second attempt to prevent what would have been a harsh winner.

1. Ethan Horvath: 7

Must be absolutely sick of facing penalties in recent weeks, beaten for the fourth time in nine games from the spot. Saw one effort hit the outside of the post in the first half as he had more to do after the break, denying O’Nien, with Gelhardt firing wide. After the late leveller, did well to claim a stoppage time cross at the second attempt to prevent what would have been a harsh winner. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Different kind of contest to the one he had enjoyed against Bristol City in midweek as didn‘t have the freedom to get forward quite as much. One good break early on, he found Clarke a tough competitor in the first period, as the ex-Spurs winger had plenty of tricks up his sleeve. Involved in the goal as he teed up Doughty to score in what looked like a pre-planned move.

2. Cody Drameh: 7.5

Different kind of contest to the one he had enjoyed against Bristol City in midweek as didn‘t have the freedom to get forward quite as much. One good break early on, he found Clarke a tough competitor in the first period, as the ex-Spurs winger had plenty of tricks up his sleeve. Involved in the goal as he teed up Doughty to score in what looked like a pre-planned move. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Showed an increasing level of maturity as Luton looked to keep their hosts quiet in front of over 37,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light during the opening 45 minutes. Made some important headers when Sunderland threatened Town’s area, with five clearances to his name, as on the odd occasion the hosts got the better of him, his team-mates were always back to deal with the attack.

3. Gabe Osho: 8

Showed an increasing level of maturity as Luton looked to keep their hosts quiet in front of over 37,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light during the opening 45 minutes. Made some important headers when Sunderland threatened Town’s area, with five clearances to his name, as on the odd occasion the hosts got the better of him, his team-mates were always back to deal with the attack. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Is taking his game to another level, displaying so much confidence on the ball, chopping way out of trouble inside his own area and then driving forward to unleash an outside of the boot pass. Frustrated to be booked, but managed to stay out of trouble in the second period and kept his cool despite being quite rightly absolutely infuriated by penalty call going against the visitors.

4. Tom Lockyer: 8

Is taking his game to another level, displaying so much confidence on the ball, chopping way out of trouble inside his own area and then driving forward to unleash an outside of the boot pass. Frustrated to be booked, but managed to stay out of trouble in the second period and kept his cool despite being quite rightly absolutely infuriated by penalty call going against the visitors. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LutonSunderland