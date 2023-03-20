HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1

A late penalty saw Luton’s hopes of registering a fourth straight Championship victory scuppered as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday.
Alfie Doughty’s second goal of the season had put Town ahead early in the second half, only for referee Scott Oldham to award a controversial spot-kick with four minutes to go, Amad Diallo converting.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Must be absolutely sick of facing penalties in recent weeks, beaten for the fourth time in nine games from the spot. Saw one effort hit the outside of the post in the first half as he had more to do after the break, denying O’Nien, with Gelhardt firing wide. After the late leveller, did well to claim a stoppage time cross at the second attempt to prevent what would have been a harsh winner. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7.5
Different kind of contest to the one he had enjoyed against Bristol City in midweek as didn‘t have the freedom to get forward quite as much. One good break early on, he found Clarke a tough competitor in the first period, as the ex-Spurs winger had plenty of tricks up his sleeve. Involved in the goal as he teed up Doughty to score in what looked like a pre-planned move. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 8
Showed an increasing level of maturity as Luton looked to keep their hosts quiet in front of over 37,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light during the opening 45 minutes. Made some important headers when Sunderland threatened Town’s area, with five clearances to his name, as on the odd occasion the hosts got the better of him, his team-mates were always back to deal with the attack. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Is taking his game to another level, displaying so much confidence on the ball, chopping way out of trouble inside his own area and then driving forward to unleash an outside of the boot pass. Frustrated to be booked, but managed to stay out of trouble in the second period and kept his cool despite being quite rightly absolutely infuriated by penalty call going against the visitors. Photo: Liam Smith