HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1

1 . Ethan Horvath: 7

Must be absolutely sick of facing penalties in recent weeks, beaten for the fourth time in nine games from the spot. Saw one effort hit the outside of the post in the first half as he had more to do after the break, denying O’Nien, with Gelhardt firing wide. After the late leveller, did well to claim a stoppage time cross at the second attempt to prevent what would have been a harsh winner. Photo: Liam Smith