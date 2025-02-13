HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 0

Luton were beaten yet again on Wednesday night, falling to a 2-0 reverse at promotion-chasing Sunderland.
A goal in each half was enough for the Black Cats to triumph and to find out how the Hatters rated on the night, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5.5
Having seen Isidor fire wide when left completely unmarked early on, the look of utter anguish on his face when Le Fee was allowed to pick his spot and slam into the bottom corner under absolutely no pressure at all was quite telling. Had to be alert when coming off his line as some of Luton’s passes back to him weren't always hit with real authority, although did spring to his left to save from Rigg. Didn’t have too much to do in the second period, before Isidor did find the net this time from Fanne’s error. Thankful that Roberts' late effort cannoned away off the post. Photo: George Wood
2. Reuell Walters: 4
Struggled massively in the first half, as he gave the hosts a massive chance early on when his ill-judged pass across the back-line was cut out, an unmarked Isidor shooting wide to let him off. Found it incredibly tough up against Le Fee as the superb on-loan Roma winger constantly got the better of him. Didn't shut down the attacker as he was afforded the freedom of Wearside to make it 1-0, as he just couldn't get close to his opponent in that opening 45. Does deserve some credit for an improved second half display in which he finally got to grips with the task, making nine tackles in total, and was even able to venture forward, but the Black Cats always had the upper hand. Photo: George Wood
3. Joe Johnson: 5
Kept his place in the side following the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday with Bell and Doughty out, as like Walters on the right, he had his hands full when trying to prevent ex-Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts from running the show. Although his lack of pace was sometimes an issue, he did a decent enough job defensively on the night, as he wasn't responsible for any of the big chances given away by Town. Showed the accuracy his left foot possesses at the other end as well, one terrific cross leading to Morris's header, and also delivered another well flighted corner. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Mark McGuinness: 5.5
Did brilliantly to recover and block from Neil early on after the attacker had waltzed through Town's back-line and put him on the floor, able to get up and ensure his shot didn't get through to Kaminski. Frustrated his team-mates didn't do something similar when Le Fee pulled the trigger moments later, as although Sunderland had plenty of the ball in wide areas, the centre half defended the area pretty well when they sent crosses over. Must be getting sick his efforts aren't being rewarded by points on the board though. Photo: George Wood