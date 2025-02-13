HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 0

2 . Reuell Walters: 4

Struggled massively in the first half, as he gave the hosts a massive chance early on when his ill-judged pass across the back-line was cut out, an unmarked Isidor shooting wide to let him off. Found it incredibly tough up against Le Fee as the superb on-loan Roma winger constantly got the better of him. Didn't shut down the attacker as he was afforded the freedom of Wearside to make it 1-0, as he just couldn't get close to his opponent in that opening 45. Does deserve some credit for an improved second half display in which he finally got to grips with the task, making nine tackles in total, and was even able to venture forward, but the Black Cats always had the upper hand. Photo: George Wood