HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 1

Luton fell to a 2-1 defeat in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg clash at Sunderland on Saturday.
In front of over 46,000 supporters, the Hatters had led when Elijah Adebayo scored from close range with 11 minutes gone, only for Amad Diallo to curl home a brilliant 25-yard attempt to draw the Black Cats level with half time looming.
Trai Hume then netted just after the hour mark to give the hosts a slender lead going into the second leg on Tuesday and to find out how the Hatters rated, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 6.5
Made a good stop early on as he got down well to parry Roberts’ low attempt, the rebound evading a lurking Gelhardt. Left grasping thin air from Diallo’s curling 25-yarder and had little chance in keeping out Hume’s header either. Anything else that came his way was of a fairly comfortable nature. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 6
After the opening exchanges that looked like he would help Luton take an advantage back down south, that all changed once parity was restored by the hosts. Couldn’t pick his men out often enough when on the ball and found Clarke an increasingly tough opponent, as with his former Leeds team-mate getting the better of him, was withdrawn for Onyedinma. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho (STAR MAN): 7
Preferred to Bradley, Burke and Potts in the back three, he got the nod for his first meaningful game since Millwall away over a month ago. Handled the occasion well and when Luton looked at their best, winning the ball before Sunderland could get hold of it in midfield, it was usually through his intelligent reading of the play. Involved in the goal too. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7
Was in the wars throughout as after taking a whack to the head from Geldhart early on, it appeared he would have to come off after the break with another knock. Treatment did the trick though and kept his own personal standards high in that difficult second period to ensure the Hatters trail by just one going back to Kenilworth Road. Photo: Gareth Owen