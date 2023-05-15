HATTERS RATED: Sunderland 2 Luton Town 1

3 . Gabe Osho (STAR MAN): 7

Preferred to Bradley, Burke and Potts in the back three, he got the nod for his first meaningful game since Millwall away over a month ago. Handled the occasion well and when Luton looked at their best, winning the ball before Sunderland could get hold of it in midfield, it was usually through his intelligent reading of the play. Involved in the goal too. Photo: Liam Smith