HATTERS RATED: Swansea City 0 Luton Town 2

Luton finally registered their first victory of the Championship season on Saturday when they enjoyed a 2-0 triumph at Swansea City.
Allan Campbell put the visitors ahead on 14 minutes, before striker Carlton Morris came off the bench in the second half to bag his first goal of the season with 18 to go and put the result beyond doubt.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Despite Swansea having so much of the ball, the Luton keeper was relatively untroubled throughout the afternoon, everything coming his way of a fairly routine nature. Should have been worked harder by Piroe’s header when Town led 2-0, but a calming influence on crosses, showing safe hands on more than one occasion.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 8
Wingback kept his shape impressively throughout the contest as City weren’t able to really penetrate the visitors’ back-line, trying to play the killer pass without any major success. Helped Luton to a second clean sheet on the road this term.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
His added height ensured the Hatters were able to stave off any long balls into the area with as they defended their box with real determination and confidence. After being taken off at half time during Tuesday night's defeat, this time he had the full 90 as Luton put a first three points on the board.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
Had been worried about his lack of first team opportunities after the Carabao Cup exit to Newport, but needn’t have after a display like that. Dominated the home forwards aerially and constantly made some vital blocks, one from Piroe in the opening 10 minutes that was particularly crucial.
Photo: Liam Smith