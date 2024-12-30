HATTERS RATED: Swansea City 2 Luton Town 1

Luton were beaten for the ninth successive time on their travels as they suffered an injury time 2-1 loss at Swansea City on Sunday.
The Hatters had led through Carlton Morris’s sixth goal of the season after just five minutes, but Goncalo Franco levelled before the break and then Myles Peart-Harris won it late on. To find out how the Hatters players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
One fortunate moment aside when his fumble saw Eom's deflection hit the post, as in the game at Kenilworth Road, he looked to provide a real barrier to deny the Swans scoring. Raced out of his goal well to clear once and then brilliantly flicked Ronald's shot behind, almost keeping out the equaliser too with a close range stop only for Franco to net the rebound. Excellent reactions to paw Darling’s header away after the break, and was coming off his line well for crosses in the closing stages, until Peart-Harris gave him no chance. Still superbly prevented Vipotnik from adding a third afterwards. Photo: Richard Pelham
2. Tahith Chong: 4.5
Moved to the right wingback berth and with Walters now back, the summer signing's return to take over should hopefully be imminent as it was another tough afternoon for the attacker who clearly isn't comfortable in such a role. Found Eom tough to deal with in the opening period with calls for a penalty against him rightly turned down as he clearly won the ball first. Never able to show what he can do in the final third, he did at least stick to his task when Swansea dominated the closing stages, but his defensive inadequacies were highlighted when outjumped by Darling in the build-up to the winner. Photo: David Horn
3. Tom Holmes: 7.5
Was one of the players who gave his all for the cause in trying to make sure Town finally left an away game with something to their name. Spotkick calls against him when Bianchini went down in the second half looked touch and go, the referee thankfully siding with the defender. With Luton down to 10 men, he was clearly up for the challenge of trying to keep City out with some brave headed clearances away, until unfortunately City were able to breach their opponents in the first of seven added minutes. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness (STAR MAN): 8.5
Incessantly booed due to his prior Cardiff connections, he was harshly booked in the first half for reacting after being shoved, his opponent escaping scot-free. Responded magnificently to the jeers as he really came into his own after the break though, leading Luton’s back-line by making some terrific clearances, particularly aerially, with a massive 17 in total. Threw his body on the line to block as well while at the other end went close to scoring when swinging a leg at Clark's ball in. Looked like he was marshalling the Hatters to a first away point since mid-September until the Swans won it. Photo: Matt McNulty
