HATTERS RATED: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Luton Town 1

4 . Reece Burke: 7

Was doing his best to restrict the home side’s attacks in the first half as he had to contend with the pacey Son, but was able to contain the threat of Kulusevski for the majority of the opening 45 after being booked. Able to take up some hugely advanced positions as well, especially when ending up on the byline as his cross was just diverted away from Morris by Maddison. Run of successive starts caught up with him though as he started Luton's next spate of injuries, off at half time with an Achilles issue. Photo: Liam Smith