HATTERS RATED: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Luton Town 1

The visitors had led through Tahith Chong’s third goal in five matches, but after the break, Issa Kabore put through his own net and then Heung-Min Son broke away to win it late with four minutes left. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the night, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Bravely out at the feet of Kulusevski early on and once Werner had missed, with Son hitting both posts, he was fairly untroubled until after the break. Remained that way despite Spurs’ dominance in the second period, until Kabore's clearance flew past him. Used his legs well to repel another Son effort and alert to palm away Johnson's cross-shot, he also somehow got a block on Johnson's close range attempt, with Doughty completing the clearance, just. Distribution was wayward when under pressure, but unlucky to see Hashioka deflect in Son's late winner. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Andros Townsend: 7.5
With Ogbene injured, he slotted into the right wingback role and his attacking instincts took over early on, nipping the ball away from Son and setting off down the right, eventually finding Barkley who teed up Chong to make it 1-0. Won a number of fouls for his side when taking contact to relieve the pressure as he used his experience well against his former club. Picked out Doughty for a good chance, he was still going strong during nine minutes of stoppage time as Luton looked for an equaliser. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Issa Kabore: 7
Turned inside and out by Werner early on as the Spurs attacker shot wide of the target, he got tighter afterwards, with one cracking sliding challenge, throwing himself in the way of another blast from the German that looked goalbound. Unfortunate to get his clearance all wrong just after the break as he shanked past Kaminski to give the hosts the leveller and boost they needed. To his credit, he recovered well from the mistake, as tested more than once by Johnson's crosses, he was able to clear the danger each time. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Reece Burke: 7
Was doing his best to restrict the home side’s attacks in the first half as he had to contend with the pacey Son, but was able to contain the threat of Kulusevski for the majority of the opening 45 after being booked. Able to take up some hugely advanced positions as well, especially when ending up on the byline as his cross was just diverted away from Morris by Maddison. Run of successive starts caught up with him though as he started Luton's next spate of injuries, off at half time with an Achilles issue. Photo: Liam Smith