Hatters rated v AFC Wimbledon

Luton Town conceded in stoppage time as they were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night. Here’s how the Hatters rated.

Marek Stech: 6 - Kept his place with Shea not quite ready to return and had very little chance with Pigott’s first equaliser. Question marks over the late winner though as he pushed the initial shot right back into the danger area for Seddon to score.

Jack Stacey (STAR MAN): 9 - Wonderful all evening as he burst away numerous times, setting up Lee for the opening goal. Produced some brilliant recovery tackles too, and desperate unlucky to see his stoppage time effort hit the bar.

James Justin: 8 - Conceded possession cheaply in the build up to Don’s first leveller, but made amends with an excellent free kick that Collins buried. Unlucky not to get another assist for Berry and saw his snapshot palmed over too.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Centre half had the odd nervy moment against Hanson and Pigott as the Wimbledon pairing used their height to good effect.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Looked composed for the majority of the evening as Wimbledon didn’t create too many chances to score. Bar one ill-advised pass to Pearson, played out from the back with real confidence.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Another impressively disciplined display at the base of Town’s midfield has he knocked the ball around effortlessly at times, starting off Luton’s opener. Starting to make that position his own now.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Such a technician with the ball at his feet, producing a beautifully weighted pass for Stacey yet again. Almost found the right back again, while just couldn’t take Moncur’s late pass in his stride.

Luke Berry: 8 - Came closer than most as his looping header was cleared off the line, then denied in sensational fashion by Ramsdale, before just unable to stretch and reach Justin’s low cross at the far post.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Finally ended his lengthy goal drought with a good run and close range finish to open the scoring. Almost had a clever second, with Dons clearing off the line.

James Collins: 8 - Thumped home a 24th goal, with his first header of the season as well. Might have added to his tally throughout the evening, while cleared so many corners away for the Town as well.

Kazenga LuaLua: 8 - A huge handful yet again with some brilliant skill and crosses that caused a host of problems to the Dons. Needs to work on his finishing touch, missing another one-on-one while might have had a penalty too.

George Moncur (SUB): 6.5 - Good in possession during his cameo, as he attacked the visiting back-line and almost teed up Stacey for a winner.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6- Gave Luton some late legs but unable to get enough power on his late backheel.

Alex Baptiste (SUB) 5.5 - Couldn’t ensure Town held out for the win.