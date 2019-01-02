Hatters rated v Barnsley

Luton were held to a goalless draw by fellow promotion-chasers Barnsley at Kenilworth Road yesterday. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 7.5 - Solid handling throughout from the keeper who kept his wits about him when Barnsley tried their luck from range.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - With Luton penned back at times, he couldn’t ever really burst forward with the usual frequency he has at Kenilworth Road this term. Kept things tight defensively though, as Barnsley didn’t often break through either.

James Justin: 7.5 - It was from his deliveries that the Hatters looked most dangerous. Number of freekicks and corners led to half chances for his team-mates, but they just couldn’t convert them.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Didn’t have as much to do aerially this time as the Tykes kept the ball better than most, preferring to try their luck from distance as well.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Centre half took up some good positions in the visitors area as his header back found McCormack while should have done better when picked out in the second period. Not much got past him at the other end either as Luton picked up another clean sheet.

Alan McCormack (STAR MAN): 8 - Midfielder got about his Barnsley counterparts well, making some fine challenges and bringing the ball forward too. Went closer than most, his volley from a corner routine bringing a fine save from Davies.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Up against former team-mate Cameron McGeehan he had his hands full with Barnsley often seeing more of the ball. Few forays into opposition territory didn’t quite come off this time.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Excellent work-rate in the centre of the pitch, particularly as the game wore on, winning his tackles and driving forward on occasion. Not afraid to try his luck either, testing Davies once and not too far wide with another blast.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Thought he had done enough to win a penalty in the first half only to find nothing given by the referee. Excellent burst and shot late on was well handled by Davies at his near post.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - First start since Rochdale dismissal and he used his body cleverly to win set-pieces against the Tykes defence. Had a few opportunities from Justin’s set-pieces, putting his best one straight at Davies.

James Collins: 7 - Put himself about as usual, but was well shackled by an imposing visitors defence who restricted the Hatters to very little in terms of actual clear-cut chances on their goal.

Harry Cornick (SUB): N/A - One burst forward saw him tackled and then unfortunatelys have to go off with an ankle injury.

Luke Berry (SUB): 6 - Had to get ready quickly to replace Cornick.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): N/A - On for about 30 seconds.