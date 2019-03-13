Hatters rated v Bradford City

Luton picked up a brilliant 1-0 win at Bradford City last night to move five points clear at the top of League One again, thanks to Jack Stacey netting the only goal of the game. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the evening.

James Shea: 7 - Came off his line well once in the second to prevent Ball levelling for the visitors, the only real time he was forced to make a save. Kicking was slightly off, with a number of clearances finding touch.

Jack Stacey: (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Full back judged his run to perfection to take Shinnie’s pass in his stride and score the opener. Almost had another, denied by O’Donnell while close to setting up Lee too in a fine display.

James Justin: 8.5 - Defended well throughout, although might have got away with a pull in the area as Bradford pumped a free kick into the box. His set-plays caused the usual trouble as well.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Stood up to the test that Bradford had, with Doyle and Ball experienced operators, ensuring that the hosts very rarely, if ever, got a serious attempt at Shea’s goal.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Along with Pearson, the pair dominated throughout the evening as Luton kept yet another clean sheet to further enhance their promotion claims. Video for his reaction to being pushed now going viral too!

Alan McCormack: 7.5 - Looked to be having a real influence on the game in the opening 30 minutes until his hamstring flared up and could play no further part. Hopefully nothing serious.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - On a tricky surface and swirling wind, he gave yet another mature and disciplined display. Kept Luton moving in the first half and then when he went into the holding role, protected his back-line effectively.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Part of a superb first half display in which Town ripped Bradford to shreds at times. Assist for Stacey to score, found him again for another cross, had a long range blast saved and then late, brave clearance prevented a leveller.

Elliot Lee: 8.5 - Some lovely skill saw Luton on the front foot for large periods as he linked the play excellently. Might have found the net too, only to put his effort straight at the keeper from close range.

James Collins: 7.5 - Lead the line valiantly all evening, winning flick ons and charging down clearances. Disappointed in himself to head a good opportunity over and then fired off target as Town hunted a second.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Glorious chance to put Luton 2-0 ahead early in the second half only to head over the bar. Kept his cool on a difficult night conditions-wise as he kept well away from any trouble.

Luke Berry: (SUB): 7.5 - On earlier than he expected with McCormack’s injury and slotted in seamlessly. Great persistence and cross for Hylton’s chance.

Dan Potts (SUB): 6.5 - Nervy start as almost gave a penalty away seconds after coming on. Overlapped well, before getting booked after conceding a dangerous free kick at the death.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6.5 - Good to see him back in the fray once more after over two months out. Added some late legs.