Hatters rated v Brighton U21s

Luton picked up a 2-1 win over Brighton U21s in their Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash at Kenilworth Road last night. Here’s how the Hatter rated on the night.

Harry Isted: 7.5 - Barely had to muddy his shorts in the first half, but called upon after the break as Brighton improved. Tested by Jordan Davies twice, with one fine stop from a deflected effort and then some expert handling with a volley that dipped right in front of him.

James Justin: 8 - Started off at right back, until he moved into midfield when O’Kane had to go off. Excellent cross set up Jarvis for the opener and really should have notched but got well under his effort.

Jack Senior: 8 - With Brighton’s threats at a minimum for 80 minutes or so, Senior could get forward to his heart’s content on the left hand side. Did so impressively with some lovely touches into his midfielders and unleashed a fair few dangerous crosses as well.

Lloyd Jones: 7.5 - First 90 minutes in a Luton shirt and showed he was more than happy to get stuck in when the ball was in his vicinity.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Skipper gained some valuable playing time after missing out on the first team matches recently. Plenty of time and space to send some of trademark raking passes out to the right flank.

Alan McCormack: 8 - Can’t think any of the Brighton players would have come up against a player like McCormack before as he bossed the midfield. Excellent opportunity to build up his match fitness and showed his eye for a long ranger, sending a fierce effort goalwards that required stopping.

Arthur Read: 7.5 - Would have been off the mark for Town but for a simply outstanding save from Steele to somehow block his deflected effort. Made a few wonderful passes from deep to pick out his runners too.

Eunan O’Kane: 8 - Threatened to steal the show during the opening half an hour as he missed a wonderful chance, was then denied by the bar, while all the time producing some wonderful passing. Frustrating to have his evening ended by injury.

Jorge Grant: 8 - Another who will be disappointed to only finish with one goal to his name as Steele formed a human barrier to prevent him netting more. Did get the decisive second via a deflection, but like O’Kane, was rather worryingly withdrawn late on.

Harry Cornick: 8 - His pace and direct running caused the visitors defence a problem all evening. Laid one on a plate that O’Kane missed and went close to bagging a first of the season.

Aaron Jarvis: 8.5 - The improvement he has made in just over a year is startling. Demonstrated his confidence with an unerring finish for Town’s opener and might have scored hat-trick but for some wayward shooting and the efforts of keeper Steele.

Frankie Musonda (SUB): 7.5 - Replaced O’Kane and got the chance to show he can play right back for almost an hour. Attacked well with some fine deliveries.

Glen Rea (SUB): 6 - Had the last 10 minutes with McCormack going off.

Josh Neufville (SUB): 6 - On for his pro debut in the final stages.