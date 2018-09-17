Hatters rated v Bristol Rovers

Luton Town made it three home wins in a row on Saturday after beating Bristol Rovers 1-0 at Kenilworth Road. Here’s how the Hatters rated.

James Shea: 7 - One of his quieter outings as Rovers failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. Kept concentrating though and came off his line well at times though to snuff out the odd moment of danger.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Thought he had made it 1-0 only for the goal to be chalked off for a push by Collins. A constant option on the right flank for his team-mates, picked out on a host of occasions to get at his full back and set an attack going.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Sent over a lovely delivery from the left for Stacey to score his disallowed strike. Part of a back-line that looked secure throughout, confidently picking up a second clean sheet of the season.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Centre half looked the kind of player Town boss Jones had been desperate to bring in as he won his headers, especially late on. Dominating display ensured Rovers’ main striker Payne was withdrawn early on.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Brilliant clearance in the latter stages as the Pirates finally sent over a cross of real quality. Did the simple things well and might have broken the deadlock, only to thump a header over.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Kept the visiting midfield under wraps as Rovers were held at arm’s length for the majority of the encounter. Looked to have broken the deadlock from distance, only to curl inches wide.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Few misplaced passes early on, but unlike the old days, didn’t let that affect him as he kept getting on the ball and playing on the front foot. Would have netted a first strike of the season but for Bonham’s legs.

Jorge Grant (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Quite possibly his best performance in a Luton shirt so far as was always available to receive the ball, with some lovely flicks, including a backheeled nutmeg to the delight of the home fans. Had chances, seeing a header well saved and ballooning another one over the bar as he was always a danger.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Recalled to the side at the tip of the diamond and it proved to be the right decision with the winner. Grew in confidence from then and almost added a second in stoppage time, as he got forward well.

James Collins: 7.5 - Put in plenty of hard work yet again, as he tracked back and made sure the visitors defenders weren’t allowed time to pick their passes. Good link up play too, now just needs that first goal.

Elliot Lee: 8 - Always busy upfront alongside Collins and always looking to add to his tally for the season with a number of attempts that Bonham repelled. Closest he came was a left-footed poke second half, which led to an excellent stop.

Eunan O’Kane (SUB): 6 - Gutting to see him injured so badly as looked a superb signing for the Hatters.

James Justin (SUB): 6 - On for O’Kane as Luton saw the game out well.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 6 - Added an extra body at the back when Rovers went long.