Hatters rated v Burton Albion

Luton Town missed the chance to seal promotion to the Championship as they were beaten 2-1 at Burton Albion on Saturday. Here’s how the playesr rated during the game.

James Shea: 6.5 - Recalled to the side after recovering from illness and did well to prevent Harness from scoring early on, tipping his shot on to the bar, while handling was secure as well. Struggled with his clearances at times, as galeforce wind sent them straight back.

Jack Stacey: 5.5 - Rare poor performance from the newly crowned Hatter of the season. Nothing really came off from an attacking sense this time and then gave away a needless free kick before being outjumped by Brayford for the equaliser.

James Justin: 6 - Some excellent corners in the second period as the final one looked to led to Town extending their lead, until it was ruled out. Got sucked in slightly as Brayford had time and space to measure up his cross for the winner.

Matty Pearson: 6 - Looked like he had made it 2-0 from Justin’s inswinging corner only for the referee to spot an infringement. Couldn’t get in front of Akins to prevent the striker levelling things up on the hour mark either.

Sonny Bradley: 6 - Like the rest of the Town defence, found Burton tough to get to grips with, the hosts creating a number of chances. Like Pearson, slightly fortunate not to concede a penalty in the first period and unable to cut out the cross as the Brewers won it.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 7 - Despite Luton being second best, he still put in a good shift at the base of the diamond. Broke out from the back with real purpose particularly in the first half as he gave the Brewers something to think about, sending two efforts off target.

Luke Berry: 5.5 - Looked tired at times after a busy Easter period of fixtures as he never managed to ever impose himself on proceedings in the manner he would have wanted. Still managed to get into the box, heading a good opportunity wide.

Andrew Shinnie: 5.5 - Found the run of Stacey just once on this occasion, as other than that, another who was unusually off the pace. Passing game not to the high standards he has set as Burton bossed the midfield areas.

Elliot Lee: 6 - Lovely bit of trickery in the area led to Town’s goal as he beat Brayford with ease. Couldn’t ever really repeat that though as Town didn’t offer a great deal going forward.

James Collins: 6.5 - In the right place to tuck home his 25th of the season after Bywater had saved from Lee. Tracked back impressively, but received precious little service throughout the 90 minutes.

Kazenga LuaLua: 6 - A few good bursts ended without a final ball and was starting to get frustrated with the way the game was going. Touch of cramp saw his afternoon ended early as well.

George Moncur (SUB): 6 - Looked busy and desperate to create something for Town, but it just didn’t come off.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 5.5 - Wasn’t able to help Town get back on level terms.

Jason Cummings (SUB): 5 - Well marshalled during his late cameo.