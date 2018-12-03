Hatters rated v Bury

Luton Town moved through to the FA Cup third round by beating League Two Bury 1-0 at Gigg Lane yesterday. Read here how the hatters players rated on the day.

James Shea: 7 - Saved well from Maynard early on, although the striker really ought to have found the net from close in. Fortunate that Danns was off target when clean through but other than one block in the second half, his defence kept the hosts at bay.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Up against a tricky operator in Adams, he kept him quiet for long periods as the winger couldn’t supply the stream of crosses he has become known for over the years. Broke into the box well at times, putting one effort straight at Murphy and finding Collins who was denied.

James Justin: 8 - His corners provided some threats for Luton in the opening period, one seeing Rea glance wide. Broke well to find Cornick as the attacker went through on goal only to blaze over.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Barring one brief moment of panic when he cleared the ball straight into Rea, he kept things simple and effective, leading to another clean sheet.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Lost his footing when turned by Danns in the first half only to see the Shakers midfield miss the target from close range. Other than that, kept the usually freescoring home attack quiet for large periods.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Once Town had got to grips with the Shakers’ passing game he got in and around the hosts to stop the flow into their front men. Almost put the visitors ahead only to head narrowly wide of the target.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Midfielder took a while to get into the game as Bury won the midfield battle during the early stages. Started to assert his influence as he got the ball rolling for Town to take the lead, and marginally overhit another pass that would have seen Cornick clean through.

Andrew Shinnie: 7 - Had to play a different role this time with the Hatters sacrificing their usual possession, sitting in and countering. Early booking meant he had to be careful but effort couldn’t be questioned as he got stuck in.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 8 - Behind most of Town’s good work as he played a huge part in the goal, swivelling to find the run of Collins. Should have had a tap in to make it 2-0 and carry on his hot streak only to see Cornick go it alone.

James Collins: 7.5 - Led the line well and gained another assist, picking out Cornick to score the only goal of the game. Should really have put the game beyond Bury in the second period, denied by a fine save from Murphy, while a number of excellent clearances from set-plays once more.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Tapped the winner home moments before half time for his second goal in as many games and should have set up Lee for a quickfire second only to hammer over. Pace always an outlet on the counter.

Dan Potts (SUB): 7 - Came on in the latter stages as Luton had extra numbers at the back to prevent Bury from forcing a replay.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 6.5 - Striker had to do a job on the right as Luton looked to close out the game.