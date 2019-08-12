Hatters fans in fine voice at Cardiff on Saturday

Hatters rated v Cardiff City

Luton Town suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Matty Pearson thought he had done enough to secure a point, heading home in the 85th minute to cancel out Aiden Flint's opener, until Isaac Vassell scored in stoppage time to win it for the Bluebirds. Here's how the Hatters rated below.

Wonderful save in the first half from Morrisons header and was confident in possession for the majority. Left exposed twice in the second period though for both City goals.

1. Simon Sluga: 6.5

Wonderful save in the first half from Morrisons header and was confident in possession for the majority. Left exposed twice in the second period though for both City goals.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Up against a tough opponent in Josh Murphy as the 11m winger saw plenty of the ball, having Cardiff's best opportunities. Just about kept him out until going off with what looked like a slight injury.

2. Martin Cranie: 6.5

Up against a tough opponent in Josh Murphy as the 11m winger saw plenty of the ball, having Cardiff's best opportunities. Just about kept him out until going off with what looked like a slight injury.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Stuck to his guns well on the left flank as he made some good blocks and also tried to get up in support of his team-mates when possible.

3. Dan Potts: 6.5

Stuck to his guns well on the left flank as he made some good blocks and also tried to get up in support of his team-mates when possible.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Looked like he had earned Town a point after timing his run and leap brilliantly to powerfully head home Berry's corner. However, Vassell prevented that when no-one picked him up.

4. Matty Pearson: 6.5

Looked like he had earned Town a point after timing his run and leap brilliantly to powerfully head home Berry's corner. However, Vassell prevented that when no-one picked him up.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4