Hatters rated v Cardiff City

Luton Town suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.
Matty Pearson thought he had done enough to secure a point, heading home in the 85th minute to cancel out Aiden Flint's opener, until Isaac Vassell scored in stoppage time to win it for the Bluebirds. Here's how the Hatters rated below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6.5
Wonderful save in the first half from Morrisons header and was confident in possession for the majority. Left exposed twice in the second period though for both City goals.