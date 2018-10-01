Hatters rated v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town conceded a last-gasp equaliser as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic on Saturday in a topsy-turvy game at Kenilworth Road. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 7 - Good stop in the first half from Taylor and had been well protected for the majority of the contest by his defenders. Came under pressure late on when Charlton bombarded the box in stoppage time, with little he could do about the last-gasp strike.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Glorious bit of skill as he dinked over his opponent before putting Cornick away for a wonderful opportunity. Always got forward on the right flank as is the norm, with one cross setting up Shinnie as well.

Dan Potts: 6.5 - Few off moments in the second half when he got caught in possession twice and then booked for a cynical challenge. Dug over a good cross for Town to find the net, only for the linesman’s flag to cut short the celebrations.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Came into his own in the second period when Town were trying to clear their lines and protect the lead, just getting rid of the danger by whatever means necessary. Played his part in the leveller, meeting Steer’s goal kick before Collins and Cornick did the rest.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Handled Charlton’s attackers, including the lively Taylor, well as the actual clear-cut opportunities created by the visitors were minimal until those late stages.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Wonderful block when his side were hanging on to their lead in the closing stages and thought he had ensured the win by heading off the line in injury time, only for Solly to strike soon after.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8 - Kept on driving forward all afternoon, committing his opponents and ensuring Luton were pushing for the equaliser. Lovely control and strike almost made it 2-1 but for the post, although Collins gobbled up the rebound.

Jorge Grant: 6.5 - Not quite as effective as in recent weeks, as he couldn’t ever enjoy the kind of influence he had exerted against Bristol Rovers and Doncaster Thought he had restored parity on the stroke of half time only to see the goal chalked out for offside.

Andrew Shinnie: 7 - Had a great chance in the first period, but couldn’t quite hit the target on his left foot. Kept trying to create though as a good, deep delivery led to Collins making it 2-1.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Full of vim and vigour as he got plenty of shots off, one of them drawing a terrific save from Steer, another striking the outside of the post from close range. Linked up well around the box with his team-mates as they went in search of goals.

James Collins: 7.5 - Showed great character to never once go into hiding after needlessly conceding an early penalty which put Charlton ahead. Won a vital header to put Cornick away for the equaliser and then great scenes when a rebound finally fell for him to break his duck the campaign.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7.5 - Changed the game for the Hatters as his extra pace scared the living daylights out of Athletic. Scored one and might have had three if he kept his shots down.

James Justin (SUB): 6 - Replaced Shinnie to try and see the game out, but Charlton were just too strong at the end.