Hatters rated v Cheltenham Town

Luton Town salvaged a late, late point against Cheltenham Town on the weekend courtesy of Alan Sheehan’s injury time header. Here’s how the players rated for their afternoon’s work.

Marek Stech: 6 - Good save to deny Dawson when one-on-one in the first half but shouldn’t have been beaten from so far out for by Morrell for the opener. Left completely exposed for Robins’ second too.

Jack Stacey: 7 - Got away on the right when he could as his determination and persistence saw the full back send over the cross that Berry brought Luton back into the game from.

James Justin: 6.5 - Solid enough on the left hand side and broke forward well when possible. Beat his man to deliver the centre for Lee to volley into the net, only for referee Heywood to then take over.

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Right move to let Gambin take the late corner as he was in the perfect place to thump home the stoppage time header and earn Town a welcome point. Won’t be happy with losing Eisa as Robins went 2-0 up.

Glen Rea: 7 - Dived in once during the second half as Downes had to track back well but on the whole restricted the visitors’ clear-cut chances down to a minimum and kept play moving as Luton went in search of an equaliser.

Flynn Downes: 7 - As ever, excellent in possession, and more often than not found his attacking team-mates with passes to feet. Needs to curb his enthusiasm slightly as early booking once again left him on a knife-edge, but he kept his cool once more.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Didn’t have his shooting boots with him as unusually scuffed a number of chances for such a good finisher. So unlucky to see the one he did put in cancelled out by the official for a penalty.

Luke Berry (STAR MAN): 8 - Town’s stand out performer on the day as he created some fine openings in the first half and was denied by Flinders too. Crucial goal just after Robins had taken the lead gave Luton a base from which to build from.

Andrew Shinnie: 6 - Crowded out by the visitors whenever he got on the ball as he couldn’t have the kind of influence on proceedings he would have hoped for. Withdrawn as Town went 2-0 down.

Luke Berry scores to bring it back to 2-1

James Collins: 6.5 - Some good link up play in the first half, but skied one decent chance over the top. Most have would have backed him to make it 1-1 from the spot after Lee’s goal was chalked off only to see Flinders deny him not once, but twice.

Harry Cornick: 7 - Plenty of promise on show from the attacker, particularly in the first half, but couldn’t really find an end product when he had options around him. Hauled back by Boyle for the spotkick when play should have been allowed to continue.

Jake Jervis (SUB): 5.5 - On to try and give the Hatters some more pace upfront, but struggled to really get involved.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 6.5 - Real tonic to be back on the bench. Caused a nuisance for the first goal but then booked by Heywood for what he considered a dive in the area at the death.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6.5 - Looked lively and eager to get involved, sending over an excellent corner for Sheehan to nod home.