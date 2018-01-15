Hatters rated v Chesterfield

Luton Town slipped to a thoroughly disappointing 2-0 reverse at Chesterfield on Saturday, in a match they were second best throughout. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on what was a frustrating afternoon.

Marek Stech: 5.5 - Kept his place under increasing pressure from Shea and couldn’t do anything with either goal. Kicking was fine and didn’t really have a great deal to do as Chesterfield were content with their advantage.

James Justin: 4.5 - Caught too wide as Hines won the penalty although fair to say contact was minimal at best, the home winger clearly looking for the decision.

Dan Potts: 4.5 - Got free down the left once in the first half but his cross was poor and that almost set the tone for what was a 90 minutes to forget for the Hatters.

Akin Famewo: 5.5 - Deservedly made his first league start since September last year and didn’t let anyone down against a physical opponent in O’Grady. Looked confident on the ball too and can be pleased personally with his own display.

Johnny Mullins: 5 - Found O’Grady tough to deal with aerially, the Chesterfield forward proving a threat in the air if not on the floor. One good burst and dangerous delivery after the break saw Lee head at the keeper.

Glen Rea: 4.5 - Started well in the first period, as he snapped into tackles and stopped a few dangerous Spireites attacks but faded in the second half as a number of his passes were all too easily picked off. Late header slipped wide as well.

Olly Lee: 4.5 - Took a nasty whack early on which needed treatment and was then the player taken off to allow Cornick to come on within half an hour. Not best pleased by the decision from his manager either.

Luke Berry: 4.5 - A really rare poor performance from Berry who just couldn’t get involved at all. One break in the second period when he passed straight through to the keeper was symptomatic of Town’s efforts.

Andrew Shinnie (STAR MAN): 5.5 - Looked the most likely to create something for Luton as he made some good runs with the ball at his feel, but couldn’t quite set up a team-mate. One effort saved and should have pulled one back as well only to sky disappointingly over.

James Collins: 4.5 - Had precious if any service at all and had to resort to just chasing lost causes and trying to win headers as the visitors never remotely threatened a fight back.

Elliot Lee: 5.5 - Back in after an injury to Hylton and had a few moments first half where showed some good trickery and willingness to get Luton on the scoresheet. Set up Shinnie, but like the rest of his side, barely got the ball in an advanced position during the second period. Must still be wondering how he didn’t get a free kick before the penalty though.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 5.5 - On after just 30 minutes, but couldn’t have anywhere the same impact he had at Newcastle the previous week.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 5 - At least had a go, as his shot from range tested home keeper Ramsdale.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 4.5 - Had the final 10 minutes, but the game was up.