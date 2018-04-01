Hatters rated v Colchester United

Luton Town went down to a 2-1 defeat at Colchester United on Good Friday. Here’s how the Hatters players rated for their efforts.

James Shea: 6 - Not much chance with either goal as he was let down by his defence allowing their opponents free headers. Handling and kicking was good on a tough afternoon weather wise.

James Justin: 6 - Managed a few forays over the halfway line in the second period after a quiet opening, although couldn’t find that delivery for his team-mates.

Dan Potts: 6 - Got stuck in on a pitch that got trickier as the afternoon progressed and had one effort dragged wide. Had to be on his guard second half when booked once more, but avoided further punishment.

Scott Cuthbert: 6 - Can’t be happy with the manner in which United went 2-0 ahead, given far too much time and space in the area. Thrown upfront as an emergency striker late on and almost snatched a point, only to shoot wide.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Like Cuthbert, will be disappointed to see Town lose two headers so early on and concede from set-plays giving themselves a mountain to climb. Delivered a few good ones of his own, but they couldn’t lead to a goal this time.

Glen Rea: 5.5 - Recalled in place of McCormack and was solid enough as Town were undone on set-plays rather than being cut open through the centre.

Olly Lee: 6 - Involved in Town’s few bright moments from the first period as he threaded Hylton through only to be caught offside and a cross flew wide too. Went close himself after the break, just missing the bottom corner.

Luke Berry: N/A - Afternoon ended with just two minutes gone in truly sickening fashion. Can only hope he fully recovers.

Andrew Shinnie: 5.5 - Rare start away from home but didn’t really get possession high up enough the pitch to have a real influence on proceedings.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 6.5 - Frustrating afternoon as Town’s supply-line failed to spark at times. Few headed efforts flew wide and caught offside more than he would have wanted. Saw one goal disallowed, but kept his cool to net late penalty .

James Collins: 6 - Didn’t ever really look like to adding to net his 20th of the season until late on when found space in the box, only to be denied by a last-gasp tackle.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6 - On a lot earlier than he would have expected due to Berry’s injury, but his final ball was off at times.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 6 - Lively offering from the striker although never really had the sight of goal he wanted.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6 - Added pace to proceedings as he couldn’t quite get away on the right to create an equaliser.