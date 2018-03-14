Hatters rated v Coventry City

Luton fought back from 2-0 down to earn a precious point in their push for promotion as they drew 2-2 at play-off chasing Coventry City last night. Here’s how the Town players rated on the night.

Marek Stech: 5.5 - Mixed bag for the keeper as parried Bayliss’ shot back into the danger area for Vincenti to score and should have done far better when beaten by McNulty’s free kick. Did then make some vital saves at the death to ensure a point.

Jack Stacey: 6 - Beaten by some tremendous skill for the first goal as he was left bamboozled by Haynes’ trickery. Got an earful from boss Nathan Jones for his crossing at times although close to a leveller, denied by Burge.

Dan Potts: 6 - Heart in his mouth at one point when committing a foul as the last man, only to thankfully see the offside flag raised. Well marshalled at set-plays, but cleared the danger from his own box.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 8 - Back for his first start since November and slotted seamlessly into the heart of Town’s defence. Slight over eagerness conceded a free kick for City’s second, but his header brought Luton back into the game. His return should be a huge boost during run-in.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Set-pieces played a big part on the night as his deep free kick was headed in by Cuthbert, while another saw Collins deflect it past Burge, only for the linesman to cancel it out. Emerged from his own half well as Luton chased an equaliser.

Glen Rea: 6 - Came within inches of marking his 100th game for the club with a goal, taking aim from 30 yards, as Town’s travelling faithful believed it was in. Booking and a need to bolster Town’s attacking personnel saw him make way in the second half.

Flynn Downes: 6 - Didn’t look overly comfortable in a midfield three during a first half in which Luton were desperately poor. Improved once the diamond was restored in the second period.

Luke Berry: 6 - Another who was unusually anonymous before half time as the Sky Blues dominated possession. Good vision found Hylton to set up a chance for Stacey he started to come into it more.

Harry Cornick: 6 - Some bright moments in the first half as he looked to lead Town’s attack, but couldn’t sort out his feet to shoot and final ball was lacking. Missed a header in the second period and replaced by Lee.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Another valuable 90 minutes for Hylton who almost teed up Stacey for a leveller only to see Burge spread himself well. Thankfully avoided entering the referee’s notebook which means he should play a full part in Town’s final nine matches.

James Collins: 7.5 - Tireless effort all evening from the forward who thought he had levelled the scores only to see his effort disallowed for offside. Thumping header against his boyhood club ensured Luton left with a point.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 7.5 - Added some real quality to Town’s attacking play and it was his delicious cross from the left that saw Collins apply the finishing touch.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7.5 - Another who had a real impact off the bench as he gave the City defence plenty to think about.