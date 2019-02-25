Hatters rated v Coventry City

Luton Town were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Coventry City in League One yesterday afternoon as Matty Pearson put the hosts in front during the first half, only for substitute Jordan Shipley to equalise and earn the Sky Blues a share of the spoils. Here’s how the Hatters rated.

James Shea: 7 - No chance with the goal and fortunate not to concede a penalty when challenging Bakayoko. Distribution was good though and some confident sweeping up late on with the scores at 1-1.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Got away on the right as is the norm, usually freed by the vision of Shinnie. Unable to find top scorer Collins this time, as the visitors stood firm to repel his crosses.

James Justin: 7.5 - Excellent corner saw Luton move in front as he picked out Pearson’s back post run perfectly. Found the head of Bradley again once more, although a few deliveries went awry this time.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Notched his sixth of the campaign with a clever run round the back of the Sky Blues’ defence. Was left hugely disappointed to be caught out for the leveller though, the only real blot on his copybook all afternoon.

Sonny Bradley: 7.5 - Getting closer, but that first goal just won’t come for him as he saw a header cleared off the line this time. Didn’t quite make the most of Justin’s free kicks but was very rarely beaten at the other end.

Alan McCormack: 8 - Snapped into his challenges, giving a display full of energy and effort, finding Justin on the left with some glorious passes. Should have been the hero in stoppage time only to miss a wonderful chance.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6 - Just one of those days when things didn’t come off for the midfielder. Caught in possession at times and passes went astray too. Never stopped trying though and could have won it, dragging narrowly wide.

Andrew Shinnie (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Classy showing from Shinnie throughout as he was the creative hub for Luton. Some lovely weight of passes set his team-mates away and not afraid to let fly either, one shot inches wide.

George Moncur: 6 - First home league start for the Hatters and after some clever touches in the early stages, wasn’t quite as involved as he would have wanted. Replaced by Lee just after the hour.

Danny Hylton: 6 - Another who wasn’t at his best as he still looks to get back to full match fitness after a stopstart season. Still produced some good moments and got up well against the City back-line.

James Collins: 7 - Willing runner as ever and had two chances to make it 20 for the season, putting one over the bar early on and then denied by Burge in the second period.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 6.5 - On for Moncur with just under half an hour to go and his free kick rebounded perfectly to McCormack.

Kazenga LuaLua: 6.5 - Had the final 10 minutes and almost created a winner for the hosts.