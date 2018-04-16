Hatters rated v Crewe Alexandra

Luton Town made it three wins in a row by coming from a goal down to see off Crewe Alexandra 3-1 at the weekend to move to within one win of promotion to League Two. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the day.

James Shea: 6.5 - Good stop from an early free kick, but left exposed for Crewe to open the scoring. Handling and kicking wasn’t quite as secure as usual and looked surprisingly nervy in the final 10 minutes, Alex almost capitalising on a number of little errors.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Bombed on down the right whenever possible and had some real joy once more. Great chance to sew the game up for the hosts but opted for glory when Hylton was screaming for a cut back.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Solid as ever from the full back who kept possession tidily. Still utilised his height from corners as the visitors were the latest side who couldn’t really stop him winning his headers and denied from close range by a last-ditch block.

Glen Rea: 8 - Looked confident throughout in the heart of Town’s defence although got away with one clearance that ricocheted off Sheehan and went just behind. Made some fine tackles when Alex did have some pressure, always giving the ball to his midfielders to start a Luton attack.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - Culpable for the first goal as he dived rashly in allowing Bowery a free run through to open the scoring. Still dominated aerially and his set-plays were excellent too, a corner leading to Hylton’s equaliser, testing Garratt and then clipping the post late on.

Alan McCormack: 8 - Luton just look much more solid with McCormack at the base of the diamond as that’s four wins from four since he came back into the side. Got amongst his opponents as usual while more often than not used possession wisely.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 9 - Another excellent home display from Mpanzu who showed his return against Mansfield wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Brought the house down with his piledriver to make it 3-1, burst forward with real purpose but also showed he could defend when needed as well.

Olly Lee: 8 - Was behind plenty of Town’s good moments during the game as he always looked to get on the ball and make things happen ensuring Luton stayed on the front foot for long periods.

Elliot Lee: 8.5 - Another fine display at the tip of the diamond as he was Town’s most creative source in the first half with a number of forays into the box. Went alone and proved it was the right call with a beautiful curler to put Town in front and visibly disappointed to be subbed just after the hour mark.

James Collins: 8.5 - Excellent performance from the striker whose hold up play and movement off the ball was top notch. Deserved a goal for his efforts and would have got it if picked out by his team-mates when he had once again made a yard of space.

Danny Hylton: 8.5 - Predatory instincts allowed Hatters’ leading marksman to equalise at a crucial time and ensure there were no nerves around Kenilworth Road. Some lovely touches and clever runs meant he was a constant threat, although needlessly booked late on.

Harry Cornick: 7 - His arrival caused so many problems for Crewe but too often chose the wrong option and then pulled a fine chance wide.

Johnny Mullins (SUB): 6.5 - On for the last five minutes to complete appearance number 50 for the club.