Hatters rated v Doncaster Rovers

Luton Town suffered a 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon, as they slipped to 11th in the League One table. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 7 - Left totally exposed for the first goal with Blair allowed to run and run before picking his spot. No chance with the second either as Town couldn’t clear their lines. Distribution was impressive throughout though.

Jack Stacey: 6.5 - Took time to get into the game, but once again found plenty of space on the right hand side when overlapping. However, failed to fully make the most of these opportunities, seeing a number of crosses cut out or missing their intended target.

Dan Potts: 6.5 - Played a major role in Luton’s leveller as his header was turned home by Elliot Lee. Outjumped by Blair just seconds after the break much to the disappointment of boss Jones for what turned out to be the decisive goal. Couldn’t quite stretch enough to turn in Grant’s set-piece during the second period.

Matty Pearson: 7 - Managed to clear most of the danger that came his way as the usually prolific Marquis had a quiet afternoon. Looked to be too far apart from Bradley early on, although rectified that as the game progressed.

Sonny Bradley: 6.5 - Yet to fully impress in a Luton shirt as he was caught out a few times with both his clearances and positioning. Whiteman’s winner got a crucial nick of his boot to wrongfoot Shea as well.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - In the midfield which parted to allow Blair to advance and beat Shea putting Luton behind for the sixth time in seven league games. Tightened up afterwards as Rovers didn’t create a great deal going forward and closest to nabbing a point, hitting the side-netting.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 (STAR MAN) - Brilliant display from the midfielder who was easily Town’s stand out man on the day. Surging runs from midfield as he bossed his counterparts and inches away from an equaliser in the second half. Real consistency in his performances now.

Jorge Grant: 7 - His free kick on 20 minutes led to Town getting back on top as they dominated the second half of the first period. Took some dangerous corners and set-pieces with Luton just unable to get the final touch. Few efforts from range didn’t really test Marosi as they might.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - At the point of the diamond yet again, but still didn’t stop him taking up some good positions in the box, clinically heading home Potts’ knock down for a third of the campaign.

James Collins: 6.5 - Harsh early booking after tangling with the centre halves impacted his threat, as one more warning and he might have been off. Few sights of goal but his wait to be on the scoresheet is now 12 appearances. Taken off in the second half.

Harry Cornick: 6.5 - Most of his good work came out wide as he found space and sent in some decent deliveries. Never really looked like netting his first goal for the club since February though.

Eunan O’Kane (SUB): 6.5 - Kept things ticking over in the closing stages.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 6 - On for the final five as Town looked for a leveller.