Hatters rated v Fleetwood Town

Luton Town racked up another home victory in League One on Saturday, beating Fleetwood Town 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Here’s how the Hatters players rated during the afternoon.

James Shea: 7 - Kept a third clean sheet in a row and seventh in 10 games, but bar Rochdale away, it was yet another relatively untroubled afternoon. Only really tested late on, while his booming kick forward showed Town can score route one goals if necessary.

Jack Stacey: 8.5 - Part of a defence which is now looked incredibly secure in their ninth outing together. Kept the talented Wallace quiet for long periods while still had plenty in the tank to be an attacking threat on the right whenever possible.

James Justin: 8.5 - Played a big part in the game’s crucial opening goal as he spotted the run of Shinnie who in turn set up Cornick to break the deadlock. Had a go himself, flashing wide, before a second half performance full of grit as Town dug out the win.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Solidity personified once more as he made sure that Fleetwood couldn’t ever really threaten Shea’s goal. Showed his commitment to the cause by almost cleaning out his own dug out late on such was his determination to get the ball away from danger.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Lost out to Evans once in the first half but apart from that, the striker barely got a sniff afterwards, with another authoritative performance by Bradley. Really hitting top form for the club now as his partnership with Pearson is a massive factory in Town’s climb to second.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Up against some experienced pros including Marney and stamped his own influence on the game, keeping the ball moving well when Luton were in possession too. Went close to putting the result out of sight only to see his header cleared off the line.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Very disciplined performance as he showed he can sit in when need be and prevent the opposition from getting close to Town’s area. Able to showcase his power though when under pressure in tight situations, more often than not coming out on top.

Andrew Shinnie (STAR MAN): 9 - Made a great run to the byline before delivering an excellent cross for Cornick to score the opener and set Luton on their way. Produced some lovely passing and skill when on the ball, but it was his work-rate and tracking back that really caught the eye this time.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - The division’s player of the month took up some good positions in the first half, twisting and turning to try and find an opening for himself or a team-mate. Fired over after the break, but got about the pitch well as Luton stood firm in the second period.

James Collins: 7.5 - As ever, put in a real shift upfront as he took on some experienced defenders, making sure they knew they had been in a game. Such a pivotal part of Luton’s defence from set-plays and never stopped running for the 90 minutes.

Harry Cornick: 8 - Adding poachers goals to his game now as he made it three in three, just pipping Lee to turn in Shinnie’s low cross. Sent another effort wide but didn’t have too many more chance afterwards as Fleetwood sat in. Job done though once more.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 7 - Made a big impact as he gave Town some real impetus upfront for the final 20. Wonderful skill led to a penalty appeal and then his cross cannoned off Morgan to seal it.

Dan Potts: (SUB): 6.5 Added some extra height at the back late on.

Luke Berry (SUB): 6 - Great to see him on a pitch again after such a horrific injury.