Hatters rated v Gateshead

Town made comfortable progress to the third round of the FA Cup yesterday as they eased to a 5-0 win at National League side Gateshead. Here’s how the Luton players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 7.5 - Was kept busy at times, racing out of goal once to save at Johnson’s feet and displaying some fine handling too. Thankful to the frame of his goal in the second period for making it 11 clean sheets now though.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Made some important blocks to prevent Gateshead finding a way through as Luton kept their opponents on a tight leash for the majority of the encounter.

Dan Potts: 8 - Defensively sound once more and continued his prolific vein in front of goal with a towering leap and excellent header for a sixth of the season. Have Luton had a more prolific full back?

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Stepped out of defence on plenty of occasions, particularly during the second period when Luton started to dominate proceedings. Set-pieces remain a constant threat too.

Johnny Mullins: 7.5 - Another 90 for Mullins as he shows the depth Town have making it two shut outs from three since Cuthbert has been missing. Turned up on the wing to find Shinnie to set up Luton’s second too.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Made sure Town were never overrun in midfield, stopping plenty of attacks and setting Luton on their way again. Second half booking saw him make way for Mpanzu such is his importance now.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Wasn’t to know the severity of Barrow’s injury when slotting home the opening goal to put Town on their way. Had a hand in brother Elliot’s strike as well before being replaced once it was 3-0.

Luke Berry (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Lively throughout as he is really starting to find his top form for the Hatters now in his new role. Excellent as ever on the ball and finished off proceedings with a classy finish.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Saw plenty of possession, particularly after the break as Town looked to move through the gears. Lovely trick and cross for Potts to bag the crucial second too. Won’t be happy being nutmegged twice though!

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Always looked busy and trying to break away for the Hatters in the first period. Showed just how clinical he can be when in front of goal too, dispatching his only real opportunity when it arrived.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Not quite at his best once more and saw yellow for what was perceived as a dive in the area by referee Toner. As all good strikers do, in the right place to notch a 13th of the campaign from close range.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 7 - Lively stuff from the midfielder who played upfront alongside Hylton late on, scampering away to tee up his partner’s goal.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6.5 - First action in a while for Gambin who sent over some good crosses during his cameo.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6.5 - Fine vision to pick out Berry for the final strike.