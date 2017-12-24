Hatters rated v Grimsby Town

Luton Town sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Grimsby Town yesterday to further increase their lead at the top of League Two thanks to goals from Luke Berry and James Collins. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

Mark Stech: 7 - Barely tested as Grimsby struggled to create anything meaningful. Impressive distribution as looked comfortable with the ball at his feet throughout to get the hosts moving.

James Justin: 8 - Slotted in seamlessly to the back-line as he oozed confidence on the right hand side. Solid defensively and a threat going forward too. Real opportunity to stake his claim and he did it.

Dan Potts: 8 - Always a threat from corners as he gave the visiting defence a tough afternoon. Linked up well with Berry and Shinnie as Town played some lovely football at times.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Made some important clearances for the Hatters when Grimsby went long and some mightily impressive leaps to connect with Sheehan’s delivery at the other end too.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Kept Matt quiet for almost the entire time he was on as he once again dominated aerially. Set-piece threat there for all to see as he picked out Collins with unerring accuracy.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Once more broke up play expertly allowing Town to build. Wonderful 30-yard pass pinged out to the left shows just how far he has come this season as looks so at ease in possession now.

Olly Lee: 8 - Big reason why Town made such a strong start to the game with some excellent runs and distribution. Kept things solid in the second period as well.

Luke Berry: 9 - Really is a class above at this level as when he picked up the ball 25 yards out, you knew where it was heading. Got up and down the entire time and proving a magnificent signing by Nathan Jones.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Saw plenty of the ball in the first half as he made sure Town began on the front foot, not allowing Grimsby to ever really get a sustained foothold in the game.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Like Collins, he ensured the the ball stuck upfront for the Hatters, enabling them to get a firm grip on proceedings that they never looked like losing.

James Collins (STAR MAN): 9 - Recalled at the expense of Lee and showed just why with a big performance. Hold up play was excellent, ran the channels too and set up Berry before a clinical header to reach double figures.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7 - Perfect sub to end any thoughts Grimsby had of mounting a late surge as he occupied the visitors back-line.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7 - Unlucky to be left out but real energy in cameo, only denied a goal by an excellent stop from McKeown.

Lawson D’Ath (SUB): 6 - On in stoppage time for Hylton.