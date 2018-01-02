Hatters rated v Lincoln City

Luton Town produced a superb display to defeat Lincoln City 4-2 at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon and remain four points clear at the top of League Two. Here’s how the Hatters rated on a thrilling afternoon.

Marek Stech: 6 - Won’t be overly happy with either goal as should have stopped Bostwick’s free kick going through him and might have done better with Green’s close range volley as well. Thankful to the woodwork for preventing Green making it 3-2 in the second half.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Back in the side after his three game ban and continued his fine season with a decent display up and down the right hand side as he made sure Town were always a threat.

James Justin: 8 - Defender slotted in well on the left after Potts missed out with illness. Control and unerring strike into the bottom corner just before half time was a huge moment in the context of the game.

Alan Sheehan: 3 - Showed a real lack of discipline to get involved with Rhead in the manner he did so early on. Can’t have any complaints over the red despite his opponent’s antics and now misses Newcastle trip.

Johnny Mullins: 7.5 - Stepped up as the senior defender with Sheehan off and although there were a few iffy moments, managed to keep clear-cut chances down for the majority of the game.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Looked nervy at times on the ball in the centre back role and was almost caught out with a heavy touch after the break only for Ginnelly to force himself too wide.

Olly Lee: 8.5 - Recalled to the team and showed just why as he had an impact going forward and also made some brilliant covering tackles to stop City’s breakaways. Brought the house down with those two Zidane turns at the end too.

Luke Berry: 8.5 - Such a crucial cog in Town’s midfield, proving just how much he was missed against Vale with a terrific performance ensuring Luton never came off the throttle despite going a man down. Lovely cross for Hylton’s winner.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Brilliant close control, particularly in the first half as his little dummies and feints led some visiting defenders on a merry dance. Tired slightly and replaced by Cornick for final showdown.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 9 - Striker showed superb strength to unselfishly set up partner Collins for Luton’s first leveller. Demonstrated his importance by being in just the right place to nod home a 16th of the season and finally break Lincoln’s resistance.

James Collins: 8.5 - Linked up excellently with Hylton for the first goal as he netted a third in his last three starts. Worked his socks off and total commitment all afternoon, he never game the Imps defence a moments peace.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 8 - Epitomises Jones’s description of a game-changer as after he came on, had a hand in the third and scored the fourth.