Luton players applaud their supporters after a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough

Hatters Rated v Middlesbrough

Luton Town snatched a late equaliser through James Collins to draw 3-3 against Middlesbrough in their opening Championship fixture of the season on Friday night.

Sonny Bradley, Martin Cranie were also on target for the Hatters and below is how the Luton players rated during the evening.

Went from hero to villain in the first half, one jaw-dropping save followed by a glaring error to gift Boro a leveller. Got over it though and made some excellent stops in the second period to keep the Hatters in it.

1. Simon Sluga (STAR MAN): 8.5

First goal in just under five years saw the Hatters take a 2-1 lead as he rose highest from a corner. Defender got up and down well on the right, and although foul for the penalty looked outside the area, the challenge was slightly rash.

2. Martin Cranie: 8

Chance to re-establish himself with Justin moving on and had a solid evenings work. Big part in the leveller with his shot deflected and hopefully shoulder injury is nothing serious.

3. Dan Potts: 8

Off the mark for Town in some style, his quite fantastic volley bringing the house down. Handled Boros strikeforce okay for the majority too despite Luton conceding three on the night.

4. Sonny Bradley: 8

