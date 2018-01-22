Hatters rated v Morecambe

Luton Town earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Morecambe on Saturday courtesy of Johnny Mullins’ second half header. Here’s how the Hatters rated at the weekend.

Marek Stech (STAR MAN): 8 - Called upon on numerous occasions in the second half to ensure that Morecambe didn’t grab that crucial first goal. Save to prevent Mullins deflection creeping in was top drawer and looked back to what appeared his commanding best once more.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Recalled in place of Justin and showed just why as he was solid when required, with one excellent clearing header, but a big part of Town’s attacking threats. Often found space in the area when a pass would have put him in only to see his team-mates choose a different option.

Dan Potts: 6.5 - Came close to adding to his tally from set-plays, as Shrimps had to make some last-ditch interventions to prevent the deliveries reaching him. On the ball wasn’t quite as positive as he has been in recent weeks though, turning inside at times.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Got the all-important goal to prevent the frustration seeping in during the latter stages of the contest. Also defended well aerially as the clock ticked on with some towering headers to repel the Shrimps attacks.

Glen Rea: 7 - Moved back to centre half from his defensive midfield position and was a decent ally for Mullins. Almost undid the good work when giving the ball away and then sucked out of position, but brilliant saving challenge stopped Ellison from making it 1-1.

Olly Lee: 7 - Back into the holding role and saw lots of possession first half as Town kept things tidy without ever really going through the gears. Burst forward in the second half well only to blaze over and his dead ball accuracy was pivotal to Town’s triumph, putting it on a plate for Mullins.

Lawson D’Ath: 6.5 - First home league start this season as Jones made changes from the Chesterfield defeat and had good energy about him, nicking the ball away to get Town going in the first half. Not quite the same effect as the game wore on and made way for Cornick.

Luke Berry: 7 - Got up and down throughout the match, putting in plenty of work on a heavy pitch that didn’t suit Town’s passing style. Always involved in Luton’s attempts to search for a breakthrough.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Class act when in possession as the ability to drift away from his markers with ease. Tested Roche from range and looked to be Luton’s most likely creative source for long periods.

Danny Hylton: 6 - Troubled the visitors defence with two dummies early on, but the second led to a hamstring pull with just eight minutes gone. Fingers crossed it’s not a lengthy injury as Luton need him.

James Collins: 6.5 - Once again found clear-cut chances at a premium as was asked to do a lot of work outside of the penalty area with not a lot going for him in it. Only real sighter came late on as he skied over the bar.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7 - Introduced earlier than expected as Hylton went off and some quick feet and trickery caused problems. Did hold on to the ball too long on the odd occasion when a team-mate was better placed.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7.5 - Came on just when Town had gone ahead and once again had a massive impact as he drove Morecambe back. Denied a clinching second by a wonderful stop from Roche.