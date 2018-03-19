Hatters rated v Newport County

Luton’s stuttering form continued on Saturday as they were held 1-1 by Newport County, their fourth draw in five games. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 6.5 - Won’t have been happy with the manner in which Town conceded yet again as he was left with very little protection from the first shot and follow up. Barely tested after that though, but grateful to the frame of his goal for keeping out Willmott.

Jack Stacey: 5.5 - Was given a torrid time by Collins for large periods in the first half as too easily beaten for Newport’s opener after just two minutes. Managed to just about keep him out from creating a second but it was a difficult afternoon.

Dan Potts: 7 - Defender proved once more why he is such a threat from set-pieces as he rose majestically to notch his seventh of the season. Came close beforehand too, and bar that header from Willmott, kept threats to a minimum from his side.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Two games in four days after so long out but showed no ill effects and looked strong for the whole 90 minutes. Made sure Town kept it tight in the second period and might have made it two goals in two games only to head over.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 (STAR MAN) - Defender won his aerial battles and managed to handle the threat of Nouble quiet late on when he came on. Set-pieces caused no end of troubles too as put it on a plate for Potts once more.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Moved into the holding role with Downes away on international duty and swept things up with his usual efficiency throughout.

Luke Gambin: 7 - A deserved return to the starting line-up and was eager to get on the ball whenever possible as he tried to make things happen. Put one effort over and real shame he now has to go off with Malta again.

Luke Berry: 7 - Got stuck in for the Hatters as he showed an excellent work-rate to get forward and then help out defensively on what was a tough pitch.

Elliot Lee: 7 - Another who attempted to get play down and create for the Hatters. Didn’t get a great deal of change out of the County back-line though as usually fouled before anything could open up. Deflected shot forced an excellent save.

James Collins: 7.5 - Really lively in the first half, making a number of runs that the Newport defence couldn’t pick up. Denied by an brilliant stop from Day’s feet and then desperately unlucky to see his curler hit the bar. Service dried up disappointingly after the break.

Danny Hylton: 6 - Looked unusually off the pace as he couldn’t hold the ball up and set his team-mates away in his regularly classy manner. Few efforts in the first period narrowly wide and almost diverted Lee’s deflected shot in but just not his day.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6 - Almost won it in the closing stages only to fire narrowly wide on the turn.

Jake Jervis (SUB): 5.5 - Had the final few minutes, but barely saw the ball.

Alan McCormack (SUB): 6 - Real boost to see him back for the first time since September and almost set up a winner with a foray on the right.