Hatters rated v Notts County

Luton Town were held to their first league draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as their top-of-the-table clash with Notts County finished 1-1. Here’s how the Hatters’ players rated during the afternoon.

Marek Stech: 6.5 - Slightly mixed afternoon as made some good stops but didn’t ever exude the air of complete confidence he has so far this term. Should have stayed at home rather than come racing off his line for the cross that Ameobi netted from too.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - As Potts did, defended his back post well, making an excellent intervention to stop the visitors scoring from an inswinging cross in the first period. Got forward well too as he put in a fine shift on the right hand side once more.

Dan Potts: 8 - This time it was his own area where he stood out, with some brilliant clearing headers. One superb one in particular stopped Stead from a certain goal before the break while he was often first to most County corners.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Centre half never took a step back against the hulking Ameobi and had a superb aerial battle, constantly up first to beat him. With set-pieces a massive part of the game, his corner set up Mullins and created two glorious chances late on.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Timed his jump to perfection as he powered home a header for his first goal of the season and could have won it in stoppage time too denied by Fitzsimons. Defended well alongside Sheehan but was disappointed to give a free kick away for leveller as he clattered Ameobi.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Just needed to keep a cool head when the opportunity dropped to him in the area but skied it well over. Still, showed just how far he has come in that defensive midfield role with a disciplined performance against some experienced opposition.

Olly Lee: 7 - Milestone appearances as he made it 100 games for the Hatters, but although worked hard throughout, didn’t quite have the same impact as he has enjoyed in recent weeks.

Luke Berry: 8 - Excellent from Berry again who got stuck into the physical side of things showing just what a combative midfielder he is for the Town, along with a real threat in the opposing box too.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Up against two formidable centre halves in Brisley and Duffy, he didn’t have things all his own way. Lovely skill in the second period created an opportunity, but his effort was blocked by a covering defender.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Striker always looked Town’s biggest threat, with his excellent touch and direct running constantly bothering the Magpies’ back-line. Managed to haul his side into the game when Notts were on top, and fully deserving of his spot in the side right now. Unlucky to make way late on.

James Collins (SUB): 6 - On to try and nick a goal but nothing quite fell for him.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6 - Didn’t really have a chance to show the form he had on Tuesday night.