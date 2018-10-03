Hatters rated v Oxford United

Luton Town earned a last-gasp victory at Oxford United yesterday evening as Dan Potts scored a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 triumph. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

James Shea: 7 - Made a good save from Whyte in the first half before his defenders allowed Holmes too much space to pick out the bottom corner. Helped jog the referee’s memory that Baptiste had already been booked for the dismissal which didn’t go down well with the home fans.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Always a threat on the right hand side, although denied an assist bonus once more, with one cross picking out Mpanzu who blasted into the carpark. Might have stepped in earlier to stop Holmes’ advance on goal for the opener.

Dan Potts: 8 - What a way to mark your 100th appearance for the club. A threat from set-plays all night as he went close in the first half, before having a perfectly good goal chalked off. Last laugh belonged to him too as he produced a brilliant header from Sheehan’s cross.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Solid once more from the defender who won his headers throughout, easily getting the better of the struggling Obika. Another who might have done more to stop Holmes.

Sonny Bradley: 7.5 - Kept things tight at the back with Oxford barely getting any clear-cut chances. Ended up as a left winger in the latter stages as Town pushed on in search of a winner.

Glen Rea: 7 - Neat and tidy on the ball and broke up play effectively as the Hatters kept a poor Oxford side at arms length for long periods. Picked up a yellow for a scything challenge on Holmes and made way for Sheehan late on.

Andrew Shinnie: 6 - Caught in possession a number of occasions as his passing went awry, while one shot almost hit the corner flag. Set-pieces were disappointing throughout the evening too as too many didn’t test the home back-line.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8 - If he could finish, then Town would have a complete midfielder on their hands. Did his defensive duties well, picked out some fine passes and made some excellent bursts into the box. Skied two great chances badly high and wide, but did also test Mitchell from range and set up Luton’s leveller.

Elliot Lee: 7 - Back to the point of the diamond once more and was always on the look out to receive the ball, showing good vision to play in the likes of Mpanzu. Wasn’t quite able to get his shots away with any real regularity, although saw one deflected over the bar.

James Collins: 7.5 - Proved his goal drought is a thing of the past, making it two in two games. Couldn’t really miss, but in the right place at the right time to apply the finishing touch is a skill in itself.

Harry Cornick: 6.5 - Got on his bike to stretch the home defence as they struggled to contain Town’s attacking threats. Should have done better with one chance in the first half and huge sigh of relief that Collins spared his blushes when hitting the bar from just a matter of yards.

James Justin (SUB): 7 - Added plenty of energy and legs to the Hatters midfield late on as they overran their opponents. Won the foul that saw Baptiste dismissed.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 7 - Showed flashes of just what he can bring to the Hatters in his brief cameo. Won the free kick which led to Town’s dramatic winner too.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 7.5 - Game changers don’t come any better than that as he sent over a peach of a free kick for Potts to score.