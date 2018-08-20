Hatters rated v Peterborough United

Luton suffered a 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United on Saturday as they paid the price for some woeful defending in the first half, conceding three times in under 40 minutes. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

Marek Stech: 5 - Keeper didn’t have the greatest day, bringing down Cummings for the penalty and then diving out of the way of the striker’s killer second goal that made it 3-0. Parried a few from range, but boss Jones clearly wasn’t happy afterwards with the Czech stopper.

Matty Pearson: 4.5 - Looked a shadow of the player who was so dominant at West Brom on Tuesday night. Let Dembele get the better of him for United’s second and was nervy in possession for the opening 45 minutes, giving it away on a number of occasions. Didn’t come out for the second period, replaced by Shinnie.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Lucky that Cummings didn’t go down under his tug as he might have been off, while was part of the Town defence who were sliced open far too easily in the first period. Plenty of set-pieces, but Town couldn’t make the most of them.

Sonny Bradley: 6 - In for his first league start and wouldn’t have expected to see his side trailing 3-0 with less than 40 minutes gone. Wasn’t really culpable for any of the goals, but collectively it just wasn’t up to scratch. Almost notched to make for nervy closing, but denied by a wonder block from Tafazolli.

Jack Stacey: 6 - Badly misjudged his header which allowed Dembele to motor away and set up Cummings for what was a crucial third goal. Saw plenty of the ball afterwards, as Town searched for a way back, with his cross turned in by Hylton for what was eventually a consolation.

Dan Potts: 5.5 - Rash challenge saw him earn another booking but kept out of trouble afterwards. Managed to overlap on a few occasions, but couldn’t ever really pick out a Luton shirt in the area.

Alan McCormack: 5 - Appeared to have brought down Dembele as Town then switched off to allow the attacker to rifle home a second. Game was over with 20 minutes on the clock with what looked like another calf issue.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 (STAR MAN): Midfielder guilty of losing the ball for Posh’s second goal, but he still gave his all in trying to get the Hatters back into proceedings during the second period, making a number of surging runs at the home defence.

Elliot Lee: 7 - Busy as ever from the attacker as he looked to make an opening for Town. Brought down for the penalty which never was and might have done better with a free header which he put straight at Chapman. Always a threat when alongside Hylton late on.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Off the mark at this level, eventually, with Stacey’s cross clearly going into the net off his knee, the strike being correctly given to Town’s talisman afterwards. Scuffed frustratingly wide on his left foot as Luton looked to make it an even closer encounter.

James Collins: 5.5 - Clearly fouled in the build up to United’s first goal but got little change out of the home back-line after that. Didn’t really have a sight of goal and taken off for Grant with 20 to go.

Glen Rea (SUB): 6.5 - Early introduction with McCormack forced off and although he couldn’t block Cummings’ second, broke up the Posh attacks well. Cooler head in front of goal might have seen Luton in with more of a chance, slicing wide from close range and putting another off target.

Andrew Shinnie (SUB): 7 - On at the break as Town looked far more comfortable in their diamond system. Always good on the ball and deep cross to the back post set up Stacey to assist Hylton.

Jorge Grant (SUB): 6.5 - Linked play well and almost turned in Hylton’s effort, but just couldn’t stretch enough.