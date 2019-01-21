Hatters rated v Peterborough United

Luton romped to a 4-0 victory over promotion rivals Peterborough United at the weekend with striker James Collins netting a hat-trick. Find out here how the Hatters’ rated on the day.

James Shea: 7.5 - Would never have expected such a quiet afternoon against a side who were the top scorers in the division on their travels. Barely tested in the first half and then Posh’s few openings after the break were all from way, way out.

Jack Stacey: 9 - Galloped down the right wing and got his head up to great effect inside the opening half hour, picking out Collins twice as Luton made a fast start. Always an option for the remainder of the game as his stock continues to rise.

James Justin: 9 - Just oozes class as he got up and done the left flank all afternoon. One wonderful piece of control on the run stood out as he gave his opponents problems from the first minute. Bar one shocker, some excellent set-piece delivery as well.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Amazingly picked up his first booking of the season after going 33 appearances without seeing yellow when fouling Toney early on. Very watchable battle with the Posh frontman after that, which he came out on top of, before being withdrawn late on to avoid an unnecessary second caution.

Sonny Bradley: 9 - Played his part fully in the clean sheet as he kept Peterborough’s usually lethal attacking players quiet for long periods, particularly in the second period. Relished having to mark Toney for the remainder as well with Pearson substituted.

Alan McCormack: 9 - His terrier-like tackling ensured Luton won the ball back from Posh’s attackers on numerous occasions. Excellent in possession once more and glorious piece of skill earned one of the biggest cheers of the day.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Few sloppy passes in the first half saw Luton gift possession away and allow United a spell on the front foot until the red card. Did manage to get back on it after the break though.

Andrew Shinnie: 9 - Really coming to the fore in recent weeks with some dominating performances in the diamond. Started off both the opening goals by advancing and freeing Stacey brilliantly on both occasions. Was in the wars too as caught late by Tafazolli for the red card and Maddison as well.

Luke Berry: 9 - Promoted to the tip of the diamond with Lee missing out and proved it was a great move. Went close from 25 yards in the first half, Chapman pulling off a fine save. No stopping him just after the hour though with a wonderful turn and cool finish for a first since that horrific injury.

Kazenga LuaLua: 9 - Caused the Posh defence no end of problems with his pace and direct running. giving Town some real oomph going forward. Nipped in to pick up a loose pass, as he motored away and then spot Collins for his treble. Fed Berry for the fourth too as he completed a first 90 minutes in the league for Luton. Just needs to cut out the odd theatrical fall though.

James Collins (STAR MAN): 9.5 - Made two perfect runs for his first two goals, arriving bang on cue to convert Stacey’s inviting crosses. Let the ball run across his body wonderfully for the third and despite claiming the matchball, will no doubt be annoyed he didn’t bag a fourth soon after too, shooting over when clean through.

George Moncur (SUB): 8 - Showed flashes of why Town were so keen to bring him into the club and almost had a fifth denied brilliantly by a goal-line clearance.

George Thorne (SUB): 7.5 - Finally got his first minutes in a Luton shirt when replacing McCormack. Looked a class act in possession.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 7 - Great reception when he came on as ever and put in one delicious cross from the left that almost led to another goal.