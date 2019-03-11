Hatters rated v Plymouth Argyle

Luton Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to extend their unbeaten club record to 23 games in the Football League. Here’s how the Hatters rated for their afternoon’s work.

James Shea: 7.5 - Only really tested the once when Lameiras opened up his body to shoot low as Town’s defence restricted their hosts to very little yet again. Always looked to release the ball quickly and get his side on the front foot.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Prodded and probed on the right hand side as he frequently attempted to get forward and go beyond Luton’s midfielders, winning a number of corners as Plymouth got men back to defend effectively.

James Justin: 7.5 - Like Stacey, he provided real width on the left, but for once, couldn’t really make the most of his opportunities. Delicious free kick might have led to a goal had Lee managed a better connection.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Kept Ladapo quiet as Argyle’s leading scorer barely had a kick all game and was replaced during the second period. Played some well-judged balls over the top for Town’s attackers to run on to.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Barely put a foot wrong all against the team he had served so well for two years. Never really had the chance to get the goal everyone had predicted would arrive, while a deserved ovation from home supporters after the full time whistle.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - Another who impressed hugely, as he was the perfect shield between Town’s midfield and defence. Broke up play impressively and then always picked out a team-mate to get Town moving forward again.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Midfielder excelled throughout with a really disciplined performance defensively, while also breaking the lines as he went forward. Constant threat to the Pilgrims’ back-line, one mazy run and cross almost seeing Lee find the net. More of the same please.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Top playing surface and surroundings suited Shinnie to a tee as he produced another high class display. Always first to pick the ball up when it broke free and his passing was neat and tidy too. Did receive yet another booking though.

Elliot Lee: 8.5 - Buzzed around the point of the diamond as he often looked to either unload a shot or play in a fellow orange-shirted forward. Denied by Macey twice as his quest for a first goal since November continues.

James Collins: 7.5 - Looked like he had given Town the lead only to see his header superbly clawed away by Macey in the second period. Took up some good positions but on this occasion, Luton’s attackers just couldn’t find him as the home defence stood firm.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Harshly treated by referee Drysdale as earned a early booking for next to nothing just to get the home crowd on side. Once he then showed his slight annoyance at not winning a free kick, it became clear he was a marked man, giving boss Harford little option but to replace him before half time.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 8 - Attacker was excellent after coming on for Hylton in the first half as he tormented the home defence. Produced a number of clever darting runs and crosses which Luton just couldn’t make the most of.

Dan Potts (SUB): 7.5 - Surprising decision to see Potts on instead of Town’s wealth of attacking options but he made an important block and then burst forward impressively.