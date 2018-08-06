Hatters rated v Portsmouth

Hatters began the League One season with a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. The visitors were by far the better team throughout, denied an equaliser by woodwork on two occasions. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 7 - Massively under worked on the day as Pompey’s only real chance of the game saw Lowe make no mistake from close range. Quiet afternoon after that, although claimed one cross well and distribution was good.

James Justin: 8 - Offered a real attacking threat throughout on the right hand side, making himself available to drive at the hosts defence. Brilliant first touch as ever and looked good defensively as well.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Solid on the left and one excellent clearing header from a corner. Couldn’t ever really get free from the Pompey back-line when Luton had set-pieces of their own.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Superb in the air as he ensured the prolific Pitman had to go off by half time, starved of any real service. Not many in this league will be able to bring the ball out of defence in the manner he does and free kick looked in until the post intervened. Slip for the goal the only blot on his copybook.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Like Sheehan, was dominant aerially as the hosts couldn’t mount any kind of sustained pressure throughout the entire match. Won’t be happy with the way he was beaten too easily by Curtis to set up the only goal of the game though.

Alan McCormack: 8 - Experience shone through as he played the occasion expertly, winning the ball back and a fair share of free kicks where possible. Good vision to release Justin on the right, particularly second half as Luton looked for that deserved leveller.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Excellent display from Pelly who was the driving force behind most of Luton’s good work, particularly after the break. Happy to receive the ball under pressure and body swerve his way away from markers. If he keeps this up, he’ll be some player this year.

Jorge Grant: 7.5 - Delightful cross from the right that almost saw Collins head home and kept things neat and tidy on the left hand side of midfield. Couldn’t quite find that space to break into the box as Portsmouth kept a tight leash on him.

Elliot Lee: 8.5 - Growing into the role at the tip of the diamond with every game that goes by. Found pockets of space time and time again in the second period and two delicious through balls set up great chances for Cornick and Collins.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Plenty of good movement as he kept the Pompey defence occupied for long periods. However, when it came to the crunch, put his shot far too close to keeper MacGillivray.

James Collins: 7.5 - Looked destined to score in the first half, only for Thompson to somehow get back and head over his own bar. After the break, he came into proceedings a lot more, taking up some good positions and appeared to have made it 1-1, but the bar denied him.

Andrew Shinnie (SUB): 6 - Few nice touches as Town tried to nab an equaliser.

Jake Jervis (SUB): 5 - On as Luton beefed up their attacking threats, but didn’t see the ball.

Sonny Bradley (SUB): 5 - Wouldn’t have expected his Luton debut to come as a makeshift striker.