Hatters rated v Sheffield Wednesday

Luton Town held Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to a goalless draw in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated at Hillsborough.

James Shea: 8.5 - Very secure throughout the 90 minutes as when called upon, made some good saves. Flipped Matias’ shot over the top in the first half, with his best of the lot from the same player after the break. Commanded his area well, tipping a dangerous cross away and communication with his defence spot on too.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Energetic performance from the right back as he had to keep Fox under wraps, with Wednesday often picking him out as their main supply-line. Did just that though as his threats became less and less as the game wore on.

James Justin (STAR MAN): 9 - A Rolls-Royce type of performance from Justin who was supreme all afternoon, looking right at home on the bigger stage. Defended well, but going forward was where he caught the eye with his first touch magnificent throughout. All this in his slightly less preferred role on the left too.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Along with Bradley, the pair looked secure from start to finish, as Wednesday could never really break through Town’s back-line to create a clear-cut opportunity. Yet another clean sheet means Luton have conceded just three in their last seven fixtures now.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Handled Scottish international Fletcher and then Nuhiu with real class as the Hatters stood strong to the Owls’ main tactic of whipping crosses in from either flank. Wonderful burst down the left had the home defence worried as he turned into a flying winger for a few seconds.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - Has stepped in wonderfully since Rea was injured and ended any doubts over his fitness with a third 90 minutes in eight days. Provided a superb shield for the defence, often first to clear the danger away, while his ability on the ball saw Luton always keep the ball moving.

Luke Berry: 7.5 - Great to see him back and starting once more as he showed he was fully over that horrific injury at Colchester. Got about the pitch impressively and sent in one effort from distance that tested Dawson. Did superbly to last 80 minutes on his return.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Brilliant break in the first half saw him power forward and go for goal when others were well placed. Decent cross in the second period was just out of reach of his team-mates too.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Didn’t see a great deal of the ball as Wednesday managed to keep Luton’s attackers on a tight leash, but always busy when in possession. Moved upfront alongside Hylton for the closing stages as Town tried to steal a winner.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - Lively showing against a top player in Hector. Managed to get the better of his marker on the odd occasion, but couldn’t quite find that yard of space in the area to ever pull the trigger.

James Collins: 7.5 - Had his work cut out against a Championship defence and didn’t get too many sighters at goal. Lost his footing just at the wrong moment in the first half as the ball dropped to him, as he was well marshalled after that.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 7 - On for Collins and gave an assured display, getting forward when possible.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 6.5 - Looked lively as he tried to get on the ball and create an opening late on.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 6.5 - Had the final two minutes replacing the tiring Lee.