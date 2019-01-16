Hatters rated v Sheffield Wednesday

Luton were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 third round replay defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road last night. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the evening.

James Shea: 7.5 - Deflection left him with no realistic chance of preventing Nuhiu’s goal that clinched the tie. Decent stop from Reach as Wednesday only really came close to a second on one occasion such was Town’s pressure.

Elliot Lee spins away from a challenge

Jack Stacey: 8 - Town’s full backs are such a vital component of how the Hatters play and Stacey one again performed terrifically. Superb engine meant he kept going all evening, drawing a superb block from Fox in the second period.

James Justin (STAR MAN): 8.5 - In such a rich vein of form at the moment, as he proved just as capable in defence and midfield. Went close to an opener from range and his set-plays caused all kinds of problems throughout, more often than not picking out Bradley.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Enjoyed a good tussle with both Nuhiu and Fletcher as Luton’s defence looked solid for the majority, keeping clear attempts on Shea’s goal to a minimum.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Unlucky that Nuhu’s goal deflected off him, but an imperious display in the air and he proved a real handful in the opposition area, picked out by Justin regularly. Header down for Collins should have seen the striker score, while late effort nodded off the line.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Into the holding role with McCormack rested and struggled at times in the first period, caught in possession more than once. Second period saw an improvement with Luton flooding forward, dinking over a decent cross for Bradley to almost set up Collins.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Got about the pitch impressively and his ability to receive the ball under pressure was a calming influence for the Town. Good vision to spread play wide and wasn’t afraid to shoot either, testing Dawson.

Luke Berry: 7 - Another start for Berry as he aims to sharpen up his match fitness and the hour he got will have done wonders. Should really have been on the scoresheet, picked out by Justin’s low cross, only to shoot at Dawson’s legs.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Remained at the point of the diamond and helped knit Town’s forward play together well. One great opening saw him miss the kind of chance he was snapping up for fun a few weeks ago, blasting high into the stands.

James Collins: 7 - Didn’t have a great deal of service, although managed to escape once in the first half, firing across goal. Will still be wondering how he missed a wonderful chance late on, somehow diverting the ball on to the post from about two yards out.

Kazenga LuaLua: 7.5 - Lively showing from the attacker who was making his first FA Cup start for the club. Pace kept the Owls’ defence on their toes, as they often resorted to fouling him, and a quite wonderful flick set up Lee.

Dan Potts (SUB): 7.5 - Almost an instant hero as he galloped away and forced Dawson into a super stop. Looked keen to make an impact.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 6 - Late cameo as Town hunted a leveller.