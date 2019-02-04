Hatters rated v Shrewsbury Luton Town enjoyed a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury on Saturday to remain on top of League One. Click through the gallery below to see how the Hatters rated during the clash. 1. James Shea: 7 Got away with a slight fumble early on as Stacey was there to clear away. Had very little to do afterwards on his way to yet another shut out with Shrewsbury's finishing wayward. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Jack Stacey: 7.5 Excellent clearance when it looked like Campbell was about to pounce and open the scoring. Tracked back well to cope with the hosts' nippy attackers as the hosts looked dangerous at times. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. James Justin: 8 His runs from deep were Towns biggest threats in the first half. Played a major role in the opening goal and almost added the second himself, denied by Arnold. Late free kick required tipping away too. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Sonny Bradley: 8 Along with Pearson the pair had to work hard for their shut out with Shrewsbury looking good for the opening half an hour. Quelled the threat expertly though as Town went on to eventually dominate. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4