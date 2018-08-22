Hatters rated v Southend United

Luton Town picked up their first League One win of the season after a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win over Southend United yesterday evening. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

James Shea: 7.5 - In for Marek Stech for his first League One one start of the season and repaid manager Nathan Jones’ faith. Didn’t really have to make any big saves as such, but handling was good as was his distribution for the main part as well.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Defender was part of a solid back four who kept a first clean sheet of the campaign. Wasn’t able to bomb on as much as he has, with Southend pressing well, but still a vital component of the shut out.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Full back had to keep his wits about him as Southend looked good for spells in both the first and second half. Did just that though.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Back to the kind of performance he was delivering before that first half at Peterborough on Saturday. No-nonsense as he got the ball far, far away when Luton looked in danger. So often nicked the ball off the dangerous United front two to prevent it sticking.

Sonny Bradley (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Another who was a rock all night for Luton as his aerial dominance ensured the hosts defended their box with real assurity. Kind of authorative showing that demonstrated just why Jones was so intent in signing him from Plymouth in the summer.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Skipper for the night with Sheehan benched and the added responsibility only aided his performance. Tigerish in midfield as he got stuck in, used the ball well and defended set-pieces. Looked like he had scored himself with a towering header only to see goal unluckily chalked off.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Got about the pitch with his usual gusto, never afraid to receive the ball in tight spaces and either look for a forward pass or keep it simple, ensuring Town retained possession. A calmer head in front of goal might have seen him add a third only to blast well wide.

Jorge Grant: 7.5 - Another who showed Jones got his selection spot on, as his energy was a big factor in Town’s dominance during the second period. Slipped Hyton through with some lovely vision and always eager to get his shots off when possible.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Deserving of his place in the side after second half efforts at Peterborough. Comfortable in possession, while also getting about his opponents as well. Shame he couldn’t wrap up the points when sent clean through, a poor touch allowing Oxley to save.

Elliot Lee: 8.5 - Back into his preferred role as a striker and took him all of 90 seconds to prove it was the right move, in the perfect place to give Town the lead after a bout of pinball in the area. Won the penalty as well, while came close to a second. Could now get a run alongside Hylton.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Striker was always a menace against an experienced United back-line, never once letting them settle. Dispatched his penalty with real class and no chance of the goal being given to someone else this time. Could have made it easier with a great one-on-one opportunity, but up and running with two in two.

James Justin (SUB): 8 - What an impact! On for 20 minutes but powered forward relentlessly, sending a wonderful ball through to Shinnie and picking out Mpanzu too. Demetriou should have seen red for an awful challenge on him late on.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6 - Given the last 10 minutes to keep Luton as a force going forward.

James Collins (SUB): 5.5 - On in stoppage time for Hylton.