Hatters rated v Sunderland

Luton Town picked up a more than deserved point in their League One clash at fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland on Saturday. Here's how the Hatters rated.

James Shea: 8 - Assured throughout once more from Shea as he came off his line well when needed, while kicked well too. Little chance with the goal and grateful that McGeady’s swerving attempt didn't have enough dip on it late on.

Jack Stacey motors forward against Sunderland

Jack Stacey (STAR MAN): 9 - Superb display particularly in the second half as he went on some lung-busting and pressure-relieving runs forward. When Town were down to 10, came into his own, showing outstanding energy to get his side up the pitch, almost creating an opportunity to win it.

James Justin: 9 - Full back continued his eye-catching form with another classy showing at the Stadium of Light. Always an option on the overlap, defended well too, while his corners, set-plays and deliveries in general were a constant threat to the hosts' back-line. A cooler head when faced with goal and he might have scored too.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Couldn’t quite get out and block Maguire’s shot in time as the hosts went ahead with their one real effort in the first half. After that though, formed a solid wall with Bradley as they repelled the danger time and time again.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Commanding and confident by the skipper as when Sunderland went wide, which they did often, he was always in the right place to head it away. Huge bruise from a collision with team-mate Pearson showed his true commitment to the cause.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - Has grabbed his chance with both hands since Rea’s injury and a huge reason why Town got their point. Showed all his experience to dominate the centre of midfield, spraying some fine passes to either flank. Showed real staying power too, bounding forward near the end, as he was the recipient of Maguire's challenge which levelled the numbers.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Struggled in the first period at times as he gave possession away and was caught on the ball. Improved in the second period by keeping things simple as Luton picked up the point they fully deserved.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Fine effort from range drew an equally good save from McLaughlin as the Hatters hit the ground running. Big part in Town’s attacking forays and had another fierce drive tipped over by the keeper.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Cleverly opened up his body to set up Collins in the first period as found pockets of space well in the grand surroundings. Linked play effective with Town's front men before making way for Berry with time starting to run out.

James Collins: 8 - Looked a certainty to open the scoring early on only for McLaughlin to make a superb point-blank save from close range. Unlucky to hit the post from range but then got the goal he deserved, holding his nerve to clinically bury his penalty.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Lost possession for the opening goal as Sunderland took the lead and was well handled by the home defence. Clever feet won the spotkick, but his red card denied Luton the chance to really go and win it. Footage remains inconclusive as to whether he actually did anything wrong though.

Luke Berry: 7 - Added some late legs and almost won it, volleying narrowly over.