Hatters rated v Walsall

Goals from Glen Rea and Jorge Grant saw Luton run out 2-0 winners over Walsall at the weekend. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 7.5 - One of the easiest clean sheets he will have this season as Walsall barely threatened. Only really called into action twice, but his distribution was good, quickly releasing the ball to get Luton going.

Jack Stacey: 8.5 - Part of a solid defensive display while also always getting involved at the other end with his overlapping runs, as a lovely pass into Hylton’s feet fashioned a shooting chance for the striker.

Dan Pott: 8 - Was enjoying some real freedom on the left hand side as Luton could commit men forward in the first half. Afternoon ended prematurely when he pulled up with what looked like a nasty groin injury and had to be stretchered off.

Matty Pearson: 8.5 - Ensured neither Ferrier or Cook could ever have any meaningful service as the pair were kept very quiet throughout by Town’s back-line.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Totally dominant aerially on the day as Luton kept the ball away from their goal with relative ease. Threatened a first strike in Luton colours late on as well, kept out by an excellent last-ditch block.

Glen Rea (STAR MAN): 9 - Brilliant display from the midfielder who clearly took on board boss Jones’ request for extra aggression. Wild celebration after scoring the opener, broke up play, while was excellent in possession too, picking out his team-mates with real precision.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Got through plenty of work and carried the ball well, brushing off his opponents when they tried to outmuscle him. One late challenge to stop a Saddlers counter almost brought the house down too as he made sure there was no way past.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Purposeful performance from the recalled Shinnie, who had a hand in the opener as he drilled a glorious pass out to Potts for the corner. Some penetrating runs as well, while he wasn’t afraid to have a go either, seeing Roberts parry one effort away.

Jorge Grant: 8.5 - An early back flick over his opponent set the tone for a fine display from the on-loan midfielder. Kept playing moving effortlessly, while becoming deadly from set-pieces around the box now as there was an element of inevitability about his free kick arrowing into the net.

James Collins: 8.5 - Work-rate was simply exceptional throughout as he never gave the visiting defence a moments peace shutting them down at every opportunity. Linked well with Hylton and although he didn’t score, can be hugely satisfied with his efforts.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Great to see him back in the starting line-up after injury and the 80 minutes would have done him the world of good. Close to a goal on his return, while produced some sensational control over by the boxes.

James Justin (SUB): 8.5 - Slotted in seamlessly to the left back berth when Potts went off. Advanced well, and would have had his second goal in as many home games, but for the post.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7 - On for the closing stages and came close to adding a third when his low effort forced an excellent save.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 7 - Late replacement, but swung over another excellent cross to set up Cornick.