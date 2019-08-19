Hatters rated v West Bromwich Albion

Luton suffered their first home defeat of the season, beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Town had taken a first half lead through Harry Cornick's header, before Baggies substitute Grady Diangana scored twice in three minutes to give Albion victory. Here's how the Hatters rated below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6.5
Tested from distance a few times in the first half as he stood up to the challenge. Couldnt reach Dianganas effort that flew into the bottom corner and then given no chance from close range soon afterwards.