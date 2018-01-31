Hatters rated v Wycombe Wanderers

Luton Town fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night as they missed the chance to move further clear at the top of the table. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

Marek Stech: 6 - No real chance with the quickfire opener and then left woefully exposed by his defenders for the second and third goals. Fine reaction stop to prevent Kashket adding a fourth though.

Jack Stacey: 5 - Distribution wasn’t the best as a number of passes forward went straight through to the opposition. Caught out for Wycombe’s counter-attacking third as well.

Dan Potts: 5 - Inches away from a few set-pieces, particularly in stoppage time when he just couldn’t connect. Not an evening where any of Luton’s defence really covered themselves in any glory.

Johnny Mullins: 5 - Found it tough to contain the Chairboys front-line as Luton’s run of clean sheets was ended very early on. Struggled for pace against the veteran Tyson as well and went off early in the second half.

Alan Sheehan: 5.5 - Had his hands full trying to contain the man mountain that is Akinfenwa all evening as Wycombe always looked dangerous. Free kick looked to be arrowing into the net for 2-2 until repelled by Brown’s outstretched arm.

Glen Rea: 5.5 - Few good challenges to win the ball back, but Luton were often overrun in midfield by the visitors as they could have done with an old head in there. Into defence when Mullins was substituted and couldn’t do anything to prevent Tyson making it 3-1.

Olly Lee: 5 - Gave the ball away badly for the first goal and didn’t go with Cowan-Hall who put Wycombe ahead. Lovely cross led to brother Elliot’s first goal but didn’t offer enough either going forward or defensively.

Luke Berry: 5.5 - Never really had the kind of impact he would have hoped for against an efficient Chairboys outfit.

Andrew Shinnie: 6.5 - Twisted and turned when on the ball as he always looked to create an opening for the Hatters, linking up well with his team-mates.

James Collins: 5.5 - Came close on two occasions, as Luton created some decent chances for the striker this time, only to find Brown in fine form. Missed header inside the area saw Tyson left all alone for the second.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 8 - Excellent control and trickery in close spaces meant he was always a threat to the Wycombe defence. Two clinical finishes kept Luton in the game and might have had more but for Brown.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 4.5 - On to try and give Town some thrust for the second half, but couldn’t really get into the game.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6.5 - Full of pace although when the big chance fell to him, clean through, he didn’t take it.

Lawson D’Ath (SUB): 5.5 - Had the final 12 minutes as Luton chased an equaliser.